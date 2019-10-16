Members of Congress held a meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria, but Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t stay for the whole thing, explaining that Trump was having a “meltdown” and deciding to walk out when he called Pelosi a “third-rate politician.”

Well, there’s video of Schumer, Pelosi, and Steny Hoyer after the walkout, and it’s something.

We really would like a transcript of this meeting; not that we don’t believe the gist of what Pelosi and Schumer were saying — we’d just like to know the exact words that were said. Apparently impeachment didn’t come up, but we’ll bet it was on Trump’s mind.

Trending

Both of those tweets could be true.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerCommiesISISKurdsmeltdownNancy PelosiSyriathird-rate politicianwalkout