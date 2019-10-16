Members of Congress held a meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday to discuss the situation in Syria, but Sen. Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn’t stay for the whole thing, explaining that Trump was having a “meltdown” and deciding to walk out when he called Pelosi a “third-rate politician.”

JUST NOW: @SpeakerPelosi, @LeaderHoyer and @SenSchumer say @realDonaldTrump “had a meltdown” and “was not relating to reality” in their meeting this afternoon. Pelosi did not respond to my question on whether she thought the President appeared to be mentally stable. pic.twitter.com/GlwEUkcUHI — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 16, 2019

please tell me there´s video… — Carol (@muy_enojada) October 16, 2019

Well, there’s video of Schumer, Pelosi, and Steny Hoyer after the walkout, and it’s something.

Pelosi & Schumer explain how they walked out on Trump after he called Pelosi a “third rate politician” pic.twitter.com/2Qx3o2It2Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

We really would like a transcript of this meeting; not that we don’t believe the gist of what Pelosi and Schumer were saying — we’d just like to know the exact words that were said. Apparently impeachment didn’t come up, but we’ll bet it was on Trump’s mind.

He must've called Schumer "second rate." That's the only way Pelosi could possibly think being called "third rate" was an insult. — James Baker "Liberate Hong Kong" (@JDtheDJ2004) October 16, 2019

Fact Check: It's true. @SpeakerPelosi is in fact a third rate politician. — Jim (@Bassmaster12) October 16, 2019

She should be proud that she got that appreciation 🤣 — Zindo (@Zindo76641969) October 16, 2019

Third rate? Not sure she rates at all!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Bill (@leswhl) October 16, 2019

wow… I would have said "4th rate"… he thinks more highly of her than I do — beautiful gulf of mexico (@beautifulgulf) October 16, 2019

Even when Trump has an apparent "meltdown" he still has a way of making those two look absolutely silly 😂 — Market Aphorist (@MarketAphorist) October 16, 2019

Trump has lost his mind — ⭕️Brando⭕️ (@bsmears29) October 16, 2019

Lol, he told them to take a flying leap — Democrats Corruption (@Paula52958403) October 16, 2019

Both of those tweets could be true.

And they wonder why he hates Pelosi she has been trying to remove him since day one. — Democrats Corruption (@Paula52958403) October 16, 2019

F her. She's called him everything under the sun and is running this impeachment scam and has the nerve to be insulted? — Nancy's Dentures 😱🦷👀 (@velcra820) October 16, 2019

Hey, she wants a nice sweet easygoing meeting sipping mint juleps. While she is trying to impeach him? huh? Trump does need to do something for the Kurds though — mikeC (@mikeAtMidpush) October 16, 2019

