As Twitchy reported earlier, Democratic leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Steny Hoyer walked out of a meeting with President Trump today which they called a “meltdown,” saying the final straw was when Trump insulted Pelosi as a third-rate politician.
It seems Trump agreed that it was a meltdown and tweeted a photo from his personal account.
Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown! pic.twitter.com/RDeUI7sfe7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
A lot of people are seeing the photo as picturing Pelosi in charge of the room, so much so that the Speaker made it the backdrop of her Twitter page.
Let’s be honest.
This was inevitable. pic.twitter.com/Mw9XAwOiU9
— Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) October 16, 2019
Nevertheless, she persisted (Part Deux) https://t.co/UmN99lsZDh
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) October 16, 2019
Caption: Karen asks to speak to the manager https://t.co/jX9szVDGyV
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) October 16, 2019
Do not underestimate the strength that she brings. pic.twitter.com/sxxeQiAiPI
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 16, 2019
Trump also posted this picture, which shows the Democrats looking a little haggard.:
Do you think they like me? pic.twitter.com/TDmUnJ8HtF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019
Aside from that, how was the rest of the meeting? Impeachment ought to be fun.
