Elizabeth Warren is so woke she added her preferred pronouns (she/hers) to her Twitter bio back in July, so she can be excused if she doesn’t make a big deal out of #InternationalPronounsDay. Julián Castro obviously felt a little something more was needed and even released a little video showing his preferred pronouns: he, him, and él.

Using someone’s correct pronouns—and giving your own—isn’t difficult. I’m Julián Castro, he/him/él. It takes one extra breath to help people feel seen and respected. I think that’s worth it. #PronounsDay pic.twitter.com/02v65k3HXx — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 16, 2019

Someone reminded us that it really is hard for some people, and can trigger anxiety or dysphoria. I’m grateful to learn how to be more inclusive of people all genders. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 16, 2019

And we’re grateful you’ll never be president, and not because of this.

I'm Julián Castro, pander/pandering/panders — Anita's View (@Well4him) October 16, 2019

Your pronouns are pan/der/ing https://t.co/rO6D64orqZ — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 16, 2019

Sorry, but ego-padding & pandering to the narcissism of small differences will be the end of our society & I refuse to participate. It enables people to feel that everyone/thing must pander to their own preferences. That's not how the world works. https://t.co/Fc4BpllG0s — Jonathan Hansen (@jondahutt) October 16, 2019

I'm Doug. I am a male. This is what I mean when I say Democrats have lost it. https://t.co/ZeCLnnOHO1 — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) October 16, 2019

Honestly — and I do mean this honestly — I think transgender people should be upset that Julian Castro is co-opting the concept of pronouns as a place to express an affinity (Spanish/Hispanic) rather than gender. If "pronouns" just becomes a mini-biography, it's just a joke. https://t.co/xwoO0v2z7J — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 16, 2019

6 Democratic candidates for US president now list their preferred gender pronouns in their Twitter bios and are enthusiastically celebrating International Pronouns Day….I would start putting serious money on Donald Trump remaining US president in 2020 #PronounsDay https://t.co/21dko7l2Dp — Joe Ray (@PerfidiousAlbn) October 16, 2019

Pete Buttigieg has added his pronouns to his Twitter bio. And Chasten, too! There are now six presidential candidates who have their pronouns in their Twitter bios: Cory Booker

Julian Castro

Kamala Harris

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren#PronounsDay pic.twitter.com/vLbZYrY8TS — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 16, 2019

A quick check shows that Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden are among the offenders who haven’t listed their preferred pronouns, and as we’ve been told, that’s transphobic.

And I am Darth Sugartits. Bow down. https://t.co/phAJBWb5XV — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 16, 2019

It takes my dying breath (or that of the person trying to compel my speech) to refuse to kowtow to cultural and societal (and political) communism. And your pronouns are hijo de puta cabrón Julián. De nada¡#PronounsDay https://t.co/gM95NpJf74 — Noel Dolan – 🚱 (@cybernoelie) October 16, 2019

My pronouns are kiss/my/ass — Jeff Ellington 🐎🌵🤠🐂 (@Jeff__Ellington) October 16, 2019

El stupido — E Devoe 🇺🇸 (@elliemae0404) October 16, 2019

This won't help you, youre appealing to a very small amount of ppl that buy into this stuff, and alienating the great majority that finds this unimportant and silly. Talk policy: economics, immigration, healthcare. Anyone destroyed by pronoun usage has bigger problems im guessing — Angry Frijolero (@tweetermadman) October 16, 2019

Trump ignores all this nonsense – or makes a joke of it – and instead cuts to the stuff that matters. So many politicians completely ignore all the real issues and just prattle on about garbage like this instead. — Michael (@BroodingHamlet) October 16, 2019

Life is pretty damn good if we're at this level of grievance. — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) October 16, 2019

I suspect the validity of this new regime will be sorely tested when someone, for example, tries to write a book or fill out a police report using this modified language. 🤔 — Lupine (@Genxpunk69) October 16, 2019

Just can't pass up another chance to try to score "woke" points eh? — 🇺🇸 Manning Damant (@ThatCerberusGuy) October 16, 2019

Never pass up woke points — International Woke Association (@WokeArbitration) October 16, 2019

Well look at you, you win the virtue signal award! — deplorable Roy G. (@prowler16) October 16, 2019

People can use whatever pronouns they want. But they've got no right to insist that other people go along with it. — john campbell (@rocken1844) October 16, 2019

I'm Nicholas Winslow, that's it. — Nicholas Winslow (@NKwinslow) October 16, 2019

I’m down for #PronounsDay , but he/him/él is very Beto of you — Uncle Jemima (@phiboobbrush) October 16, 2019

Please change #PronounsDay to #WordDay to promote greater language inclusivity. — Tara Lynn Thompson (@TaraLynnSaid) October 16, 2019

Hell you’ve got my vote now. Bro/Bruh — Billy Wyatt ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ConservaDude1) October 16, 2019

At least we’re out of real problems. — David (@DSmykal) October 16, 2019

Hasta la vista el — conondrum (@Conodrum) October 16, 2019

