Elizabeth Warren is so woke she added her preferred pronouns (she/hers) to her Twitter bio back in July, so she can be excused if she doesn’t make a big deal out of #InternationalPronounsDay. Julián Castro obviously felt a little something more was needed and even released a little video showing his preferred pronouns: he, him, and él.

And we’re grateful you’ll never be president, and not because of this.

A quick check shows that Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, Amy Klobuchar, and Joe Biden are among the offenders who haven’t listed their preferred pronouns, and as we’ve been told, that’s transphobic.

