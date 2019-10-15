Tuesday night’s debate might feature 12 candidates, up from 10, but there are still plenty of Democrats running for president in 2020 even though they aren’t exactly getting the limelight. One of those candidates is the mayor of Mirama, Fla., Wayne Messam, whose campaign announced that it raised $5 in the third quarter of the year.
Wayne Messam is reporting he raised $5 in Q3 and spent $0. Has $31k on hand https://t.co/RgeCQXFhLm
— Tarini Parti (@tparti) October 15, 2019
Not a typo, y'all. Five bucks. pic.twitter.com/Y6eBlsefLW
— Tarini Parti (@tparti) October 15, 2019
Like, five dollars?
— Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) October 15, 2019
wait FIVE DOLLARS
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 15, 2019
🎶 “I GOT 5 ON IT” 🎶
— Woke Teddy Flood (@_CAVEGOD) October 15, 2019
That's real pocket change right there.
— Beto For America Archives (@BetoArchives) October 15, 2019
That’s less than a Wendy’s value meal, my dude can’t even get a Spicy Chicken…
— Brendel (@Brendelbored) October 15, 2019
— Ingvald (@ingvald29) October 15, 2019
So did he qualify for the debate or not?
— I Love Pets Ten Thirty One ☄️ (@ilovepets420) October 15, 2019
I would have pocketed the fiver and lied. Somehow 0 seems less embarrassing than 5.
— Gob Smacked (@smacked_gob) October 15, 2019
This is my fav all day
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) October 15, 2019
Has he tried a tip jar?
— Linda Therese (@syblcat) October 15, 2019
That guy definitely needs some campaign finance reform.
— State Media Pegasus (@dmiffittx) October 15, 2019
It's one Presidential campaign, Michael. What could it could, five dollars?
— Lawrence McKay (@lawrencemckay94) October 15, 2019
That's hilarious. He's a teribble candidate running a terrible campaign. Abusing and not paying staff too.
— Nick Mastro (@NickMastro13) October 15, 2019
Totally forgot about him
— Miss SHEILA 👸🏾❣🏡👊🏿💃🏾 (@Tpa_ismyhome) October 15, 2019
Anyone can reject corporate donors, but it takes a candidate of real integrity to reject all donors. 🇺🇸
— The Swig Party 🎃 (@SwigParty) October 15, 2019
Same for me except $5 is also my cash on hand number.
— Ken Goodrich (@KenGoodrich) October 15, 2019
Wasn’t he the one who wasn’t paying employees?
— #hellyes (@ghostinxbieber) October 15, 2019
— The Right Is Wrong (@therightiswron6) October 15, 2019
Ok. Who donated the $5? @CNN would really love to interview you. Reveal yourself, please.
— Juliana (@KRGMOM) October 15, 2019
Feel the Messam-mentum.
— Travis View (@travis_view) October 15, 2019
