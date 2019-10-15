Tuesday night’s debate might feature 12 candidates, up from 10, but there are still plenty of Democrats running for president in 2020 even though they aren’t exactly getting the limelight. One of those candidates is the mayor of Mirama, Fla., Wayne Messam, whose campaign announced that it raised $5 in the third quarter of the year.

