As Twitchy reported earlier, many who suspected Facebook has a conservative political bias were up in arms when the saw Politico’s scoop that Mark Zuckerberg had had “secretive talks and off-the-record dinners with conservative influencers” like Tucker Carlson and Lindsey Graham in recent months.

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly hosted dinners with Tucker Carlson, Lindsey Graham https://t.co/gfwhZ1CKBN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 14, 2019

In recent months, Tucker Carlson said that immigrants were making America "dirty" and women who earn too much money are responsible for a spike in drug & alcohol abuse Mark Zuckerberg responded by inviting Carlson to his house to discuss "partnerships"https://t.co/YlHkp3LtL9 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 14, 2019

That’s Judd Legum of the now-defunct ThinkProgress, so take whatever he says with a big grain of salt.

Zuckerberg has responded to Politico’s big scoop (in a Facebook post, of course), saying he meets with all sorts of people across the political spectrum.

Zuckerberg has just responded to our report: pic.twitter.com/PgjpLPHorI — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 14, 2019

We have some issues with Zuckerberg, but we don’t for a second believe that he hasn’t met with liberal politicians, media, and thinkers. What we do believe is that wouldn’t make the news; it takes dinner with Tucker Carlson to prove that Zuckerberg’s a neo-Nazi.

A "report" that would have never happened if Zuckerberg was meeting with liberal media execs. https://t.co/nDkcBrix6X — RBe (@RBPundit) October 14, 2019

When's is the last time someone public has had to release a statement defending themselves for doing something with a lefty? Ellen, Zuckerberg, that gay hotelier in N.Y., and more have had to clarify doing things with conservatives. But yeah, there's no bias (/sarcasm) https://t.co/1Z2rQERMkt — Ori (@MrXphilly) October 14, 2019

Zuckerberg: Have you guys heard of this thing called 'dinner'? https://t.co/33Edtakzut — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) October 14, 2019

Hey, even liberal darling Ellen DeGeneres had to grovel for sitting next to George W. Bush at a ball game and smiling.

Then why so secretive, and who are the liberals you have dinner with for a "balanced perspective"? Equal opportunity, right? What are the policies that come out of THOSE meetings? https://t.co/pcdVXjcLZD — sali217 (@sali217) October 14, 2019

Ask Politico … it’s their big scoop.

Of course, Zuckerberg is taking a beating for having dinner with Carlson, and the Nazi and Hitler comparisons are coming in hot and fast.

"i care about learning, which is why i hold private dinners with white nationalists and MAGA chuds." https://t.co/ozPgZG6aKP — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 14, 2019

Tucker Carlson is a bigoted white supremacist, not some new neighbor across the cul de sac. https://t.co/Rf2emxOLMy — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 14, 2019

Media Matters researcher:

One of the "conservative thinkers" Zuckerberg had dinner with was white supremacist Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/Zz7BnjUPHa https://t.co/WKSd8bK403 — Natalie Martinez (@natijomartinez) October 14, 2019

So condescending. Would Zuckerberg meet with avowed racists for "learning"? Neo-nazis? #DeleteFacebook https://t.co/yl14sL8Xqt — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) October 14, 2019

There is no "both sides" to white supremacy. There is no legitimate way to elevate voices who believe in the systematic oppression of others they deem as lesser. Meeting with such people and elevating their voices only reinforces a system of oppression. https://t.co/qgo13kuo7e — Your Mom 🌈 (@sto_k) October 14, 2019

"It's good and healthy to have dinner with herrs Goebel, Himmler, and Hitler. Their view points are valid, and their perspective meaningful. You should try it!" -Mark Zuckerberg, 1940 https://t.co/7hujpzEfqH — Conscience Collective (@ConscienceColl) October 14, 2019

Mark + Ellen are cut from the same cloth: RICH WHITE PEOPLE https://t.co/PkIRjecNqe — chr!s (@hy_fi) October 14, 2019

You can also learn about nazi viewpoints by reading books. There's no reason to have dinner with the ones we're dealing with now. https://t.co/IMVoBTVqFB — Evan (@Tschudi_Davai) October 14, 2019

"I'm breaking bread and sharing a meal with Nazis to hear their ideas, if you cared you'd keep an open mind, too" https://t.co/FX7dEd9Kdk — Berzerker Builds Fascist Flaying Mechanisms (@BerzerkerBuilds) October 14, 2019

And we’re still supposed to come away from this believing Facebook is a right-wing organization, but we’re not buying it. Like they said above, it’s only a story if Zuckerberg meets with conservatives.

