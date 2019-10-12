If California is good at two things, and only two things, it’s banning things and taxing things. Gov. Gavin Newsom was proud to announce Saturday that starting in 2023, the sale of new fur clothing will be illegal in California.
California is officially the first state in the nation to ban the sale of new fur clothing. https://t.co/DktoKYYPww
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 12, 2019
You could, though, still buy a fur coat from a thrift shop and maybe score a plastic straw while you’re at it.
Ban this.
— 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) October 12, 2019
I'm sure everyone without power was worried about f'n fur clothing
— Gary (@garyalan82) October 12, 2019
Cut off the electricity and ban fur coats. Brilliant. Here 🧠you might need that.
— Long little doggie (@54Doggie) October 12, 2019
Don’t forget we also have the largest homeless population.
— socalgolfer72 (@socalgolfer72) October 12, 2019
Cool bro. pic.twitter.com/ulgQR1gGxF
— Flint 🍔🍟🍕🥡🥞 (@tulliveer) October 12, 2019
It's also the first state to bring back the plague in mass amounts. But way to go on the fashion policing.
— Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) October 12, 2019
"Ban everything to make the world a better place"
— Julian Sabisch (@gamgron) October 12, 2019
Why is this a priority with everything else going on?
— Adam S. Levy (@AdamStevenLevy) October 12, 2019
Smart people can chew gum and walk at the SAME time, Adam.
— Chris Maytag (@cpm5280) October 12, 2019
We’re not talking about smart people here, we’re talking about Newsom and the rest of California’s legislators.
While this is good it would be great if you could do something about the homeless dopefiends doing daily property crimes all over the state.
— darby crash (@bigwavebill1) October 12, 2019
Stop the Power shut downs!
— James Allen (@mrjamesallen) October 12, 2019
No homeless solution. You really need to focus
— tifinblm (@tifinblm) October 12, 2019
What a “Great Leap Forward” Comrade Newsom!😏
— DrT (@AnthonyNewkir10) October 12, 2019
Seriously how is this helping with our homeless, high electric/fuel costs, and healthcare
— mike ormonde (@taipan77) October 12, 2019
Do something for your homeless population and power outages.
— John Galt 🇺🇸 (@ThatWasPerfect) October 12, 2019
Great, now ban crapping on the sidewalks. #Priorities #RecallNewsom
— DeplorableDem (@DeplorableDem1) October 12, 2019
Hey I have an idea! Next, you should ban government corruption!
— Juan Jaimes (@JCJAIMES1976) October 12, 2019
That's great and all, but can you do something about the cost of living and housing prices?!
— Napa_life (@LitlMizSunshine) October 12, 2019
Will you also ban meat?
— Jeffery Francis (@JasonBall34) October 12, 2019
I mean cool, I guess, but are they banning the sale of meat too? Because they kinda go hand in hand
— MainMunchie (@MainMunchie) October 12, 2019
Does this imply leather as well? pic.twitter.com/COkoXo6tDs
— Nadiæ 🕊✝️❤️ (@olguith) October 12, 2019
When do you plan to ban homelessness and ridiculously high (unaffordable) rents?
— Robert Keniston (@robertkeniston) October 12, 2019
I'm sure the homeless drug users in your once beautiful cities are celebrating this.
— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) October 12, 2019
When are you going to ban pooping on the sidewalk?
— Peter Kulikowski (@P_Ski18) October 12, 2019
Can I wear fake fur while $hitting in the street?
— Cardinal Bloodlust of the Neocons (@Gimblin) October 12, 2019
It’s also officially the first state to be okay with people using the street as a bathroom. Good job.
— chickenfingers (@sanfilti) October 12, 2019
The people dying on your streets and sick in hospitals with 3rd world diseases that were thought eradicated from America thank you for you attention to… (check notes)…. fur coats
— Big Ed 💀💀💀 (@Falconeddie1) October 12, 2019
Can we get reliable electricity soon?
— Wesley J Campbell (@WesleyJCampbel1) October 12, 2019
The folks without electricity are especially thrilled.
— Jay Allen (@JaybirdAllen) October 12, 2019
I’m sure your wife agrees with this too… you had no problem with it before. pic.twitter.com/dUdqcz9ltY
— Jerry Sinner (@SinnerCustomz) October 12, 2019
Tackling the real issues in our once great state.
— Richard (@King_Richard27) October 12, 2019
Newsom will be going after the food supply next is our guess.
