If California is good at two things, and only two things, it’s banning things and taxing things. Gov. Gavin Newsom was proud to announce Saturday that starting in 2023, the sale of new fur clothing will be illegal in California.

You could, though, still buy a fur coat from a thrift shop and maybe score a plastic straw while you’re at it.

We’re not talking about smart people here, we’re talking about Newsom and the rest of California’s legislators.

Newsom will be going after the food supply next is our guess.

