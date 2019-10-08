Here’s a quick exclusive Tuesday night from Fox News’ Jake Gibson, who says multiple sources tell him that U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is tasked with investigating the origins of the 2016 Russian collusion hoax and the intelligence community’s role in it, is expanding his investigation and widening his timeline.

1/2 EXCLUSIVE- John Durham, the US Attorney reviewing the origins of the 2016 counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign is probing a wider timeline than previously known, multiple senior administration officials tell @BretBaier and myself. — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 8, 2019

2/2 Durham has expanded his investigation according to multiple senior administration officials. The timeline has grown from the beginning of the probe through the election and now includes a post-election timeline through the Spring of 2017 — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) October 8, 2019

Gibson and Bret Baier report:

John Durham, the U.S. attorney reviewing the origins of the 2016 counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign, is probing a wider timeline than previously known, according to multiple senior administration officials. Fox News previously reported that Durham would be reviewing the days leading up to the 2016 election and through the inauguration. However, based on what he has been finding, Durham has expanded his investigation adding agents and resources, the senior administration officials said. The timeline has grown from the beginning of the probe through the election and now has included a post-election timeline through the spring of 2017, up to when Robert Mueller was named special counsel.

The probe now includes the post-election timeline through Spring 2017? That’s good news.

You sure don’t get leaks from his investigation like you did from the Mueller probe, that’s for sure.

