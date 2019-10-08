Sen. Chuck Grassley’s office on Tuesday sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an update on the status of criminal referrals made during the Brett Kavanaugh nomination. All Republican members of the Judiciary Committee at the time have signed on to the letter except one.

With the exception of Ben Sasse, every current GOP senator who was on the Judiciary Committee during the Kavanaugh hearings signed this letter to DOJ/FBI demanding to know the status of criminal referrals for false statements from Kavanaugh hoaxers. https://t.co/PaafD02Izb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 8, 2019

Grassley writes in a statement:

In the process of evaluating claims against the then-nominee, committee investigators collected 25 written statements and spoke with 45 individuals. Those investigations culminated in the nominee’s confirmation and the release of a 414-page committee report concluding that there was no credible evidence to support any of the allegations. Last year, then-Chairman Grassley referred to the Department of Justice four individuals for investigation for potential criminal conduct including the submission of materially false statements to the committee, obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to submit false statements or obstruct Congress.

Those GOP senators signing on to the letter include Grassley, Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, John Cornyn, Mike Crapo, Thom Tillis, John Kennedy, and Marsha Blackburn.

