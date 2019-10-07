Here’s one of those tweets we don’t quite trust: It doesn’t link to any article, and it cites “multiple sources” for its claim that Hillary Clinton is thinking about running for president in 2020. Not that we don’t agree with the premise; she’s always thinking about running for president or being president. This time around was supposed to be Joe Biden’s turn, but seeing how he’s collapsing in the polls and bleeding from the eyeballs on TV, Clinton might consider this her chance.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ‘thinking about’ running for President in 2020, according to multiple sources — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) October 7, 2019

Oh, this IS breaking… 😂 — Fuzemaster (@fuzemaster) October 7, 2019

Pretty sure this has always been the plan — Derek Harris (@aim_straight) October 7, 2019

we all knew this already. — Mr Acosta (@fabeloco5) October 7, 2019

Rasmussen’s “big news” from earlier Monday was another poll showing Clinton beating Trump, not unlike the polls from 2016 that showed the same thing. So that’s probably fuelling this nonsense.

She ain't got the guts — dan125 (@dgoble125) October 7, 2019

But she and daughter Chelsea just published a book on gutsy women; she literally wrote the book on guts.

For my own health I’m electing to believe this is false — Hailey ❄️🌹 (@CosmicSCryptid) October 7, 2019

BREAKING: Sun 'thinking about' skipping ahead to red giant phase and just consuming earthhttps://t.co/OM5iErf5Bd — A. Marmot 🌱Underground🌱 (@_Anunnery) October 7, 2019

Another way to cannibalize a fractured Democratic party. They know they can't beat Trump in the general so throwing every hail Mary and seeing what sticks. — Dave Echols (@Freedtrader) October 7, 2019

That sound you heard was a collective cackle from all the Trumpers out there, anticipating seeing her lose, AGAIN. No surprise if the superdelegates install her as the nominee again. Fine with me – it'll be one more nail in the DNC's coffin, and I can't wait to see it buried. — ⏳☦#WarIsARacket☦⏳ (@For2000years) October 7, 2019

and she will lose a 3rd time. — Aliensss (@bane_for) October 7, 2019

She is just trying to sell more copies of her sh*tty book. 🙄 — Deplorable Spawn (@Nick1004) October 7, 2019

Please do it, PLEASE DO IT — TJBrown (@TJBrown04668472) October 7, 2019

Which means she’s going to steal the primary again just to lose to Trump a second time. — MrZark (@MisterZark) October 7, 2019

Lololol, let her. Will be funny to see how many excuses she could come up for this one. — Against All Odds🍹⭐⭐⭐ (@MikeJBarnes) October 7, 2019

Please confirm this is a parody account. — Scone Chompsky (@SconeChompsky) October 7, 2019

Has everyone accepted that we live in hell? — Kyle Style Podcast (@KStylePodcast) October 7, 2019

Kill me now. https://t.co/LYB3KpkilB — Mr Ivan Johnson (@MrIvanJohnson) October 7, 2019

Half my brain: K I L L ME NOW Other half: wants to see that train crash https://t.co/VQ8EdaviCy — DSA 1% Outreach Caucus 🎃 Bernie 2020 (@Katie_Kat55) October 7, 2019

Bet any amount of money @JoeBiden couldn't or wouldn't take on @HillaryClinton He's no fighter — christian baldwin (@christianbal4) October 7, 2019

There’s not enough rigging in the world to get her through the primaries. — John, a Progressive 🦄🌹 (@BernMaestro) October 7, 2019

The battle royal between Elizabeth and Hillary is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 — PrettyLieb (@prettylieb) October 7, 2019

I don't want to even entertain this… but this would be a massive slap in the face of Senator Warren… I think Warren beats Clinton (and Biden drops out) if this unfolds. https://t.co/m3lPOqxPxZ — W T (@thirdgenwidget) October 7, 2019

Publicity stunt. — Bamm Bamm (@bammeffect) October 7, 2019

BREAKING: I'm 'thinking about' going running in order to get into better shape, according to multiple sources https://t.co/PcDs6GNAJI — The Great pumpKing 🎃👑 (@TangoGolfKilo) October 7, 2019

It would be like her to let all the other candidates destroy each other in the debates and then descend from her pedestal to “save” the party.

Related: