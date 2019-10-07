Dick’s Sporting Goods made the decision to stop selling “assault rifles” after the Parkland mass shooting, but then there was the question — what to do with the unsold inventory? According to a piece in The Hill, Dick’s turned more than $5 million worth of rifles into scrap metal.

Dick's CEO says company destroyed $5 million worth of assault rifles https://t.co/WLG1AnmTCn pic.twitter.com/SCfg4fzsch — The Hill (@thehill) October 7, 2019

The Hill reports:

In an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday, Ed Stack said following the decision last year to stop offering assault-style rifles, the question of what to with the remaining inventory lingered. “I said, ‘You know what? If we really think these things should be off the street, we need to destroy them,'” Stack said, adding that the company turned $5 million worth of the weapons into scrap metal.

“If we really think these things should be off the street,” he said — after his company sold how many?

