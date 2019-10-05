As Twitchy reported earlier, the brave firefighters in the media found a strange new respect for the man who tied his dog to the roof of his car after he criticized President Trump for seeking China’s help in looking into some shady business dealings involving Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Trump is never one to keep quiet, and he fired back at Romney with perhaps the harshest criticism of all: Jeff Flake was actually better. Ouch.

Twitchy favorite Robby Starbuck wrote a quick thread about the Romney/Trump dust-up, and we thought our readers would appreciate it.

Mitt Romney is bitter and angry. He could stomach losing to a candidate who made words sound pretty in Obama but he can’t stand that a man who speaks like normal people do got the job done that he couldn’t. Passive aggressive hate has driven his Jeff Flake persona since 2016. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2019

Mitt Romney has always cared about one thing: What’s good for Mitt Romney. He’s a typical politician who wants to control people. Mitt & his ilk kept me from being openly Republican. They aren’t fighters, they’re content just being in the arena even if it means they always lose. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2019

No one wants to stick their neck out for someone who’s content being a loser. That’s who Mitt always was so I kept my mouth shut about politics even as I reluctantly voted for him. He cares about his elite friends approval, his $ & doesn’t appear he cares about much else, period. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2019

Jealousy, incredulousness, anger, hate and fear. Trump disrupted their power. That’s the core of all this hate we see from Never Trump Republicans & elected Democrats. They were different only in party name. They were always a class above everyone else in their own cozy category. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2019

The DC elite are under the impression that if they get rid of Trump everyone will listen to them again. They don’t realize yet that it’s all over. They don’t realize that who they are has become transparent to enough of the country that it changes the game forever. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2019

Well said.

He can't stand that his own party elected Trump but didn't show up for him. — Michael Arcane (@MichaelArcane) October 5, 2019

I believe you are right. Having voted for @MittRomney for President… I thought he would take the high ground on this one. So ashamed for him. It’s just so transparent. — TracyS 🇺🇸⚖️ (@carefreet) October 5, 2019

Nailed it, Robby. — LibelFreeZone (@Coy_Catherine) October 5, 2019

It’s not a good look for him. He’ll be remembered for that and what a sad thing to be remembered for, a bitter angry little man. — SherrieEngler-Horse Artist (@SherrieEngler) October 5, 2019

@MittRomney Bitter…party of one…your table is ready — Lori (@lorikay1110) October 5, 2019

“Jeff Flake persona!” That’s harsh! 😂😂😂 — Johanna Herndon (@JohannaHerndon) October 5, 2019

Great thread. — ATLaw (@TLwr1011) October 5, 2019

I regret casting my vote for Romney! 😡 — Steve Andrews (@steveandrewslaw) October 5, 2019

Ron Paul showed Mitt for who he was in the 2008 primary debates. It was a remarkable moment and I've been happily off the Mitt train ever since. — Anarchangel (@xEleutherophobe) October 5, 2019

Romney has always been a backstabbing loser. Trump doesn’t change people. He just brings their true nature to light. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) October 5, 2019

I know! Flake is gone. Romney, is worse!!! 🤨😢 — Caramel Apple Jenny 🍎 🧡🍂🎃 (@Jennydan26) October 5, 2019

Binders Full of Failure@MittRomney — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 5, 2019

Man, we vividly remember covering the 2012 election and pushing so hard for Romney … it would be nice if he could repay the favor now.

