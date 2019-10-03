As Twitchy reported earlier, Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl on Thursday held a press conference with a former Marine who claimed to have had a long-term sexual relationship with Elizabeth Warren. “These charges will shock the conscious [sic] of the nation,” Burkman promised.

We saw their press release go out Wednesday night and ignored it, but The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer showed up for the event and live-tweeted it, and it sounds like it went about as well as anyone could have suspected.

Blundering pro-Trump smear artists Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl are at it again today with another press conference in Burkman’s driveway. As always: these guys love to lie and Jacob is facing a felony charge. I’ll be tweeting sparingly if at all. pic.twitter.com/DY99KgEVsF — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

So they held the press conference in Burkman’s driveway?

Today’s Jacob Wohl press conference topic: pic.twitter.com/48cSCHlrpw — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

It’s when we saw that sign that we knew we had to do a post. Someone actually had to have that printed up on purpose.

Onlookers are now posing with Wohl’s Warren sign. There’s a crowd of roughly two dozen people, non-media, who just swung by to see the show, including some tourists. pic.twitter.com/ONjpIP9ncu — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

The Jacob Wohl press conference has kicked off, but is being drowned out by hecklers and a car stereo. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

Wohl and Burkman are trying to look really serious but their fake Warren accuser keeps cracking up as he reads his statement. They don’t look thrilled. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

Now the accuser is taking off his shirt for some reason. Wohl and Burkman day this is proof of something. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

The press conference is being drowned by out by Chumbawamba. Jacob tells the security guard to remove a heckler, but the guard appears to refuse on the grounds that the man is on public property. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

The supposed “sex scar” from Jacob Wohl’s accuser is just from a chain from a swingset. Asked about this, the accuser just shrugged. https://t.co/vE0jqtzPGi — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

“Hit my back with with [sic] a chain trying to take down a swing,” according to his Instagram account. Oops.

And the latest Jacob Wohl /Jack Burkman press conference comes to an end, with the two and their bogus accuser retreating inside. The hecklers definitely appeared to have taken control of this one. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 3, 2019

I dunno. That totally looks like cougar nails and not the actual chain links of a swing. — Miles Lukewarm 3000 (@MilesGib) October 3, 2019

Dude could have at least said it was from a sex swing — Caitlin Ahern (@CAhernHodgson) October 3, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Wyatt Derp (@WyattDerpy) October 3, 2019

Well, if she's that healthy I have no hesitation in voting for her. — Ⓜ️🍑 Individual -i (@bigstape) October 3, 2019

Do you think they're inside like, "I think overall that went pretty good." — KosmoBot608 (@DentArthurDent9) October 3, 2019

Burkman had his fly up, they weren't interrupted by a garbage truck, and their guest-of-honour actually showed up this time. On balance this has been one of their more successful ones, yeah. — Mike Hoyer (@MikeHoyer3) October 3, 2019

#JacobWohl is like the Fyre Festival in human form. 🤣🤣😂🤣 — TomHoefWrites (@TomHoefWrites) October 3, 2019

There’s a reason why you get people with IMDb pages for stuff like this — The Democrat Machine (@DemocratMachine) October 3, 2019

LoL holds a press conference in a private driveway and tries have somebody removed from the sidewalk

Absolute buffoons — Monkey74 🐵 (@Mnky74) October 3, 2019

He's got a tat from that vin deisel movie — Hell is Empty (So fill it with Nazis) (@Sleestak) October 3, 2019

Of course he does — Law Opinion Haver (@jeffarch22) October 3, 2019

Have you ever talked to Wohl, Will? Is he just incredibly stupid? How is he even monetizing this? Is he just this desperate for attention? I’m baffled. — @RealNickCollisonSonics1980 (@theweaselborne) October 3, 2019

"We're an apolitical organisation" had me in absolute stitches. — Travelling Tom (@endofbellcurve) October 3, 2019

We doubt Warren will respond to any of this, but she did tweet her support for cougars:

It's always a good day to be reminded that I got where I am because a great education was available for $50 a semester at the University of Houston (go Cougars!). We need to cancel student debt and make college free for everyone who wants it. pic.twitter.com/fHasLm0j9P — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 3, 2019

Related: