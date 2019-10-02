As you probably know, Wednesday was MSNBC’s forum on gun control for the 2020 Democratic candidates, and Julián Castro said that “time and again” the idea of a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun has been debunked … while using the El Paso mass shooting as his only example.

Julián Castro says the idea of a good guy with a gun has been "totally shattered."https://t.co/Lgyr4qt88H pic.twitter.com/L7dCtAmkrJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 2, 2019

Sure. If CNN is your only news source. — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) October 2, 2019

1000’s of cases of self defense says otherwise. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 2, 2019

Who wants to tell him? — Fed Dept of No Sh*t (@NoShitDept) October 2, 2019

So any officers protecting Mr Castro will no longer be carrying firearms, correct? — David… (@houtexdavid) October 2, 2019

He doesn't have armed security? — Jim "Halloween Name" Treacher (@jtLOL) October 3, 2019

I am sure that he would be fine disarming and getting rid of his security then. In fact, why not disarm the police too. 🤡 — Flurypd (@FluryPD) October 2, 2019

Time to disarm the police. — InExemplum (@inexemplum) October 2, 2019

Isn't Castro supposedly from Texas???https://t.co/LAKwjIbrgp — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) October 2, 2019

So liberal city violence is the rule? Not someone in a rural area protecting themselves from a home invasion when police are 25 minutes away? This guy doesn’t know jack — DoctorWhy🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) October 3, 2019

This guy is a subversive cockroach isn't he? — John Commodore Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 3, 2019

Well, he’s not going to be president by any stretch of the imagination.

