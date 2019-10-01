The New York Post used teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg as the photo to accompany its story, but Thunberg really has nothing to do with it. It’s simply another climate change “study” that predicts that as the climate changes, coffee growers will either have to abandon their land or move to cooler climates where the quality will suffer.

Besides, we doubt coffee prices would even be on Thunberg’s radar when she’s running around talking about mass extinction within years.

Coffee will become 'luxury item' if Greta Thurnberg's climate change warnings aren't heeded https://t.co/dr4DHIfUxk pic.twitter.com/eQhIYfmlLV — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2019

The story, originally printed in the U.K. Sun, warns:

By 2050, up to half the land currently used globally to grow coffee could become unusable for this purpose, experts predict. The environmental cost of this could be dire, with increased deforestation likely in order to clear new areas for coffee farms. Experts fear the quality of coffee could be diminished as farmers turn to new varieties, and that lower production volumes could cause prices to increase.

“Experts predict.”

Coffee prices are now so low that some farmers are abandoning their crop. Clear evidence that….wait, what? https://t.co/AL3pBRmmRz — David Freddoso (@freddoso) October 1, 2019

the commodity price disagrees…bumping along 5 year lows. — kevin shaughnessy (@kshaugh61) October 1, 2019

More fake “science” falling prices from over production is the reason farmers are changing crops. Coffee grows in place other than Peru — Jack Meioff (@jack_meioff) October 1, 2019

But … coffee!

Still don’t care — It Wasn’t me (in shaggy’s voice) (@if_only_1) October 1, 2019

oh no not the coffee — John Rambo (@JohnJ2427) October 1, 2019

I’d give up coffee just to see her cry. — Coach Harris (@Ogre17018798) October 1, 2019

It’s a luxury item now, it’s not a necessity to live. — carl rizzo (@carlbizz) October 1, 2019

Wait, you mean Starbucks coffee isn't a luxury item now? — boringfileclerk (@boringfileclerk) October 1, 2019

This completely changes my mind about climate change — Clittory Hilton (@HiltonClittory) October 1, 2019

No coffee for peasants. The finer things are meant for your betters. Eat your bugs and be quiet. — ElectricMonk ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElectricMonk69) October 1, 2019

Greta having her 15 minutes of fame is a "luxury item" given to her by idiots who like traumatizing children. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) October 1, 2019

Shouldn't the little charming cherub be in school? — vincentmurgolo (@vincentmurgolo) October 1, 2019

There’s no point in going to school; we’re all doomed.

She is a good communist. Comrades, we must go our part for the green revolution. — boethius1776 (@boethius1776) October 1, 2019

