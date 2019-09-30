There are a whole lot of bombshells being dropped Monday afternoon by the New York Times and the Washington Post. As Twitchy reported, the Times’ scoop that President Trump had pressed Australia’s prime minister was undercut by both acknowledgment by the Australian government that they were happy to assist and video of the president telling reporters exactly what he was doing — reaching out for help investigating the origins of the Russian collusion hoax.

Yashar Ali sums up the Washington Post’s story better than we could, so …

NEW: Attorney General Barr has held private meetings overseas w/ foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intel agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 electionhttps://t.co/DsQZ2pJ1qa — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 30, 2019

So Attorney General William Barr has had face-to-face meetings with British and Italian officials? The Washington Post reports that that has some in the intelligence and law enforcement community frustrated and alarmed. Why is Barr directly investigating some crazy conspiracy theory about Democrats trying to sabotage the 2016 election with the Russian collusion hoax?

Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm that Barr was taking such a direct role in re-examining what they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct https://t.co/uDubOVEdDB — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 30, 2019

“What they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct.”

Of course they are nervous . Some of them are about to be exposed by the IG report. They don’t want anyone poking around — Progressive GOP (@NixonandIke) September 30, 2019

“Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials”

Named Brennan, Clapper or Comey by any chance? The panic is palpable. — nadinecarroll (@nadinecarroll) September 30, 2019

That's hilarious. Of course, the spooks are worried because they were spying and abusing their powers by spying on a president campaign. The dam's about to break. — Merry Murphy (@meredithdicken1) September 30, 2019

So basically Dems like to investigate but don’t like to be investigated.. Got it👍 — Ifyousayso (@Flaco_326) September 30, 2019

I'm sure they were very scared…"alarmed." — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) September 30, 2019

Fact check: part of on going investigation … move along.. — Papa Georgio (@idgeorgio) September 30, 2019

“What they view”

People who lied.

Comey

McCabe

Clapper

Brennan

Strzok

Ohr

People who told the truth.

Rodgers

Flynn — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) September 30, 2019

2/ Countries we know “aided” the IC/Obama/Clinton effort to kneecap Trump’s campaign.

Ukraine

Australia

Great Britain

Italy. — Dave Burgess (@daverburgess) September 30, 2019

He testified during the Mueller investigation, he would get to the bottom of this. Remember when everyone freaked out over the “spy” word? He’s just keeping his word. — Rosanne Hopkins (@NotThatRosanne) September 30, 2019

Finally! The Democrats will not like this new area of inquiry. — Hoosierman (@TPerrysburg) September 30, 2019

Translation: Deep State operatives have been caught in a plot to remove a duly elected President (who isnt part of the club) & their sh**ing their pants its all about to be exposed. Barr is now personally aware of the plot & is going to get to the bottom of it himself. — Adam Kadmon (@Ben19394231) September 30, 2019

Tables have turned and they are scared. — David Gleeson (@Dave1555) September 30, 2019

And I imagine these are the same people that applauded the Mueller report based upon no actual evidence whatsoever. Partisans gonna partisan — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) September 30, 2019

If they were just conspiracy theories, why are they worried ? Lol Seems to me that Barr is getting close to finding things they don’t want found. — Daddio (@Slo_D) September 30, 2019

Alarm? Warranted. — Mark A Hellenbrecht (@hellenbrecht) September 30, 2019

TICK…..TICK……TICK….. time is running out for the Democrats and traitors at the CIA, FBI and DOJ… — Mr Moore (@MrMoore78339867) September 30, 2019

Those officials are petrified and they run to you. — Joel Goldenberg (@JoelGoldenberg1) September 30, 2019

I'm sure they don't like their old buddies possibly getting in trouble. — Sheron L. (@sheron4700) September 30, 2019

The intel apparatus thinks itself to be above scrutiny. They better get their hearsay gossipblowers forms turned in ASAP to generate some more media ammo to counter the progressing turning of the table. — Drain circling: clowns/spooks edition (@saccadicmaniac) September 30, 2019

Of course they're alarmed, it's their misconduct he's looking into. And it's not particularly far fetched, either. — Joe Passafiume (@ReallyJoePass) September 30, 2019

"Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm" that their illegal activities in 2015, 2016 and 2017 on behalf of the Democratic candidate would be exposed and the perpetrators held to account. — Robin Josephette Biden II (@RobinJosephette) September 30, 2019

You mean the democratic operatives trying to topple a government of the people were concerned they will found out — kwame Nkrumah (@kwameNk73406548) September 30, 2019

You mean the people who were conducting abuses were upset Barr was going to look into it — Jennifer Broadbent (@Commonsencegal) September 30, 2019

Nothing to see here. Keep moving. — Wm. Brady (@WilliamBradyCoS) September 30, 2019

Ha!” Conspiracy theories” – From the folks that said Trump was an agent of the Russian government with zero evidence for years! No one believes you anymore. — You are not entitled to your own facts (@Bug76Katie) September 30, 2019

Alternative headline: Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm that Barr was taking a direct role in investigating their alleged misdeeds. Love y'all's framing WaPo as usual. https://t.co/Hqlfv79H8N — Rob Eno (@Robeno) September 30, 2019

The Media and Democrats are collectively sh*tting their pants now that word has gotten out that AG Barr has been in contact with the countries that worked with the Obama Administration in his spying and coup attempt on Trump. Italy, Australia, UK oh my… — Tippy Top (@bbloss31) September 30, 2019

