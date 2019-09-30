There are a whole lot of bombshells being dropped Monday afternoon by the New York Times and the Washington Post. As Twitchy reported, the Times’ scoop that President Trump had pressed Australia’s prime minister was undercut by both acknowledgment by the Australian government that they were happy to assist and video of the president telling reporters exactly what he was doing — reaching out for help investigating the origins of the Russian collusion hoax.

Yashar Ali sums up the Washington Post’s story better than we could, so …

So Attorney General William Barr has had face-to-face meetings with British and Italian officials? The Washington Post reports that that has some in the intelligence and law enforcement community frustrated and alarmed. Why is Barr directly investigating some crazy conspiracy theory about Democrats trying to sabotage the 2016 election with the Russian collusion hoax?

“What they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct.”

