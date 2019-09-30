The New York Times has some breaking news Monday afternoon, reporting that President Trump “pressed” the Australian government to help Attorney General William Barr investigate the origins of the whole Russian collusion hoax.

Note that we put the word “pressed” in quotes because a spokesman for Australia’s government has responded, saying the Australian prime minister was always read to assist and cooperate in the investigation. No quid pro quo then?

Trending

Guys, this isn’t about kneecapping Joe Biden in 2020 — it’s investigating the Russian collusion hoax of 2016.

* * *

Update:

The Associated Press is on it too.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Australiabombshellinvestigationnew york timespressedRussian collusionWilliam Barr