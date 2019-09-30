A couple of weeks ago we reported that Scott Presler, who had previously cleaned up 19 tons of trash over two visits to Baltimore, met up with volunteers at a Los Angeles homeless camp and cleaned up 50 tons of garbage in just nine hours.

That’s actually useful … it’s called “doing something.” And that was just one homeless camp.

Meanwhile, the city council is patting itself on the back for prohibiting restaurants and vendors from handing out plastic straws to patrons unless they’re requested.

L.A. will prohibit all restaurants and vendors from handing out plastic straws unless requested effective Oct. 1. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell says people don’t even need a straw to drink a smoothie. “Just have them blend it a little thinner.” @KFIAM640 pic.twitter.com/PwGP9B9tRK — mollenbeck (@amollenbeckKFI) September 30, 2019

I refuse to drink a thinner milkshake. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) September 30, 2019

Thank you, but I think in the bill of rights somewhere is my right to choose smoothie thickness. — MattFromDeltona (@MattFromDeltona) September 30, 2019

Someone blended his brain a little thinner. — Marie Di Giuro (@mcdg) September 30, 2019

Big Brother is now controlling your smoothie. — Ron Packard, Jr (@Pigfarmer65) September 30, 2019

Well then we will just request a plastic straw. — Kingsfan44z (@Kingfan44z) September 30, 2019

Everyone ask for straws. For everything. Including alcoholic drinks. — me again (@debjonesdj) September 30, 2019

Can people use their empty syringes for a straw? Or will that make them illegal? — Lexi (@penngirl72) September 30, 2019

*Will still be handing out junkie needles subsequently thrown in the streets for all to step on and wash into the ocean. 👍🏻 — Mike G (@PageDoll) September 30, 2019

It’s a sad day when electeds treat us like children. Especially when their other kids are busy shooting up heroin on the sidewalk — Evan (@EvanDavidMyers) September 30, 2019

Landmark Legislation 🤡 — JohnnyB26 (@RiveraJohnnyr26) September 30, 2019

Thank Goodness somebody's on top of things out there! — Bobcat Ready (@bobcat_ready) September 30, 2019

This should be the last straw before people storm the city council. — Don Evans (@donno2016) September 30, 2019

Yet they want to print plastic houses for the homeless… — Carole Mancini (@carolemancini) September 30, 2019

Fine with me. I’ll never step foot in California again. — magalopes (@mlwelch31) September 30, 2019

SAVE THE TURTLE!! — Scott Egebjerg (@ScottABR) September 30, 2019

Laughing stock of the world. — Alt-Indie Media (@AltIndieMedia) September 30, 2019

U have lost your minds out there. — Jeff Allen (@theninjapapaw) September 30, 2019

They look so proud of themselves in this picture…LA is buried in trash and feces but not a single plastic straw in sight. — Sandra V (@itssandrav) September 30, 2019

So this will FINALLY solve global warming. It's about time! — Marty Knowles (@golfnwood) September 30, 2019

Glad to see #LA has its priorities straight. #Clowns 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Ronnie Serrato (@SerratoRonnie) September 30, 2019

This isn’t helping people. — Indy (@IndianaTheresa) September 30, 2019

Thousands of homeless on the streets and this is what those a-holes are concerned with. — MP (@Mike92882) September 30, 2019

Another moronic law while there is a health crisis going on the city. — MaryHelen Corrado (@IAncientOne) September 30, 2019

Whatever happened to commonsense? "Los Angeles has approximately 60,000 homeless people, many living in tent cities contaminated by piles of garbage, human waste, and germ-infested rodents."https://t.co/CvEvjZj0En — Lisa a (@LIMAAB16) September 30, 2019

All because a 12 year old kid saw a picture of a straw up a turtle’s nose. Maybe instead of this BS you do something about homelessness? — SomeRandomDude (@Metalmuncher) September 30, 2019

Turtles come first, then the illegal immigrants, then the citizens.

