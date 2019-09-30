A couple of weeks ago we reported that Scott Presler, who had previously cleaned up 19 tons of trash over two visits to Baltimore, met up with volunteers at a Los Angeles homeless camp and cleaned up 50 tons of garbage in just nine hours.

That’s actually useful … it’s called “doing something.” And that was just one homeless camp.

Meanwhile, the city council is patting itself on the back for prohibiting restaurants and vendors from handing out plastic straws to patrons unless they’re requested.

Trending

Turtles come first, then the illegal immigrants, then the citizens.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: banCity CouncilfeceshomelessnessLos Angelesneedlesplastic strawrestaurants