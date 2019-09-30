Hillary Clinton is probably kicking herself for a lot of things, but we imagine one of them is thinking of “corrupt human tornado” after her “What Happened” book had already been published.

We first heard her say it in an interview with People, in which she said she took no joy in supporting President Trump’s impeachment but declaring him a “corrupt human tornado” anyway.

A few days later, she resurrected the line in an interview with Jane Pauley. “It was like … losing to a corrupt human tornado,” she told Pauley, describing her election loss.

It’s been a week or so, so just in case anyone missed it, she tweeted it Monday night.

The president is a corrupt human tornado. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 30, 2019

Did she happen to mention the president is a corrupt human tornado? And did Hillary Clinton actually use the word “corrupt”? Not much self-awareness there.

Ma’am, in case you forgot, you’re Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/bNGvwYa9Tu — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 30, 2019

Where are those emails again, Mrs. Benghazi? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 30, 2019

Everyone in the entire world knows there’s no one more corrupt than you, Hillary. As Secretary of State, you sold America to the highest bidder. Pay for play. EVERY ONE knows it. (Uranium One, Benghazi, Clinton Foundation) Save your piety. You’re an evil, corrupt human tsunami. — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) September 30, 2019

Trump says some really dumb things every now and then, but we still shudder at the idea of Hillary being president right now. Let her spend all the time she wants behind that fake resolute desk.

Did your grandchild write this? — ❌tishkeshin❌ (@hitdadish) September 30, 2019

Hillary's 2016 campaign plan? — Take3Tylenol🐝 (@Take3Tylenol) September 30, 2019

Probably — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) September 30, 2019

Then you must be a corrupt human hurricane — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) September 30, 2019

You are a diarrhea volcano of corruption. — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) September 30, 2019

And you're still not president….. — Julie Swan (@juliecooks1) September 30, 2019

You lost. It would be best for your health to move on. You know… like the organization formed to ignore your husband’s lying under oath when he was actually impeached. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) September 30, 2019

Or she could move on like the donors to the @ClintonFdn moved on after she lost… — Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) September 30, 2019

How is your foundation doing nowadays? 😉 — Carmen Renieri (@RenieriArts) September 30, 2019

Benghazi lies? Uranium One? Haiti that never saw a dime? 33k missing emails? #Crowdstrike — tina muzz (@saddlesurfer2) September 30, 2019

I can think of over 33,000 reason why you are….. Plus I’ll raise you Benghazi! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) September 30, 2019

You literally bashed your cell phones after they were subpoenaed. — Andrew (@RedCali2020) September 30, 2019

That’s rich coming from the woman that: – Sent/Stored Classified Information in an unauthorized manner, – Deleted over 30,000 emails prior to being investigated, – Called millions of Americans “deplorable,” – And failed to protect innocent Americans in Benghazi. — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) September 30, 2019

Let's hope his tornado effect rips through all your criminal activity exposing it to the light of day for all Americans to see😀 — Sue Ernst (@SuzanneErnster) September 30, 2019

#TornadoTrump is an F5 headed straight for you! 😂#MAGA2020 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 — Krista Kelly (@bluskylar) September 30, 2019

He is definitely a #tornado. Especially as he tears through #democrats policies and rips Obama’s legacy like a tornado rips the roof off a house. — Keith B in PA (@kbudurka) September 30, 2019

If you looked up “pot calling the kettle black” in the dictionary, you’d see this tweet. — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) September 30, 2019

It takes one to know one Lady. — Casey Louis (@caseylouis32) September 30, 2019

Did you really tweet that? Oh the irony! 😆. — Nicola Reade-Lyons (@Minxky999) September 30, 2019

Is this the parody account or the real one? — Jackie #ImARussianBot McCaffrey (@jackiemccaffrey) September 30, 2019

“To say you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy.” – Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/Ag7xlRSRYD — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 30, 2019

Hillary said lots of things when she was measuring the Oval Office for curtains. 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 30, 2019

Who gave you back the key to the liquor cabinet? — Valerie (That’s not me, it’s Murphy’s yrbook pic) (@Thelmavrh) September 30, 2019

You seriously need Jesus in your life. Stat. — Ellie Brown 🦅 #SayIt EllieB (@Real_EllieBrown) September 30, 2019

Everyday I thank the founding fathers for the #ElectoralCollege #Trump2020Landslide — Jeffrey Eraca (@jeraca) September 30, 2019

Hillary and daughter Chelsea have a book to push right now, so let’s take bets on if she uses the line again with Stephen Colbert or on “The View.”

