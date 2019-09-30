Hillary Clinton is probably kicking herself for a lot of things, but we imagine one of them is thinking of “corrupt human tornado” after her “What Happened” book had already been published.

We first heard her say it in an interview with People, in which she said she took no joy in supporting President Trump’s impeachment but declaring him a “corrupt human tornado” anyway.

A few days later, she resurrected the line in an interview with Jane Pauley. “It was like … losing to a corrupt human tornado,” she told Pauley, describing her election loss.

It’s been a week or so, so just in case anyone missed it, she tweeted it Monday night.

Did she happen to mention the president is a corrupt human tornado? And did Hillary Clinton actually use the word “corrupt”? Not much self-awareness there.

Trump says some really dumb things every now and then, but we still shudder at the idea of Hillary being president right now. Let her spend all the time she wants behind that fake resolute desk.

Hillary and daughter Chelsea have a book to push right now, so let’s take bets on if she uses the line again with Stephen Colbert or on “The View.”

