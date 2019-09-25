We all know, and we think she knows too, that Tulsi Gabbard has zero chance of being the next president. Plenty on social media have called her a Russian asset, especially after she kneecapped Kamala Harris during that Democratic debate, and the number is certain to shoot up Wednesday after Gabbard sat down with The Hill’s Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti and essentially said there’s no there there in the transcript released by the White House Wednesday morning.

NEW: @TulsiGabbard joined @krystalball and me this afternoon. She tell us that the transcript does NOT show a "compelling case" for impeaching @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Xyc39eQL2Z — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 25, 2019

Tulsi standing firm on no impeachment and not impressed with the evidence in the transcript. #rising https://t.co/2L3gKNsVXZ — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 25, 2019

Tulsi is a Russian asset — Linda Sak (@lindasak12) September 25, 2019

She’s a Russian asset — NAUTICA VAN 🚐 (@nauticavan) September 25, 2019

Vlad will be proud of her! — Red Tanager 🌊 (@Red_Tanager) September 25, 2019

Not surprising considering she’s probably on Russia’s payroll — Brendan James (@BrendanPJames) September 25, 2019

She's a Putin puppet. I hope Hawaii votes her out in 2020. — Susan Kay Kenney (@KenneyKay) September 25, 2019

She's a secret R, or maybe not so secret. — WMR 🇨🇦 🍁 (@Jinxy_Minxy) September 25, 2019

Republican? Russian? Both?

Or maybe she just makes a good point.

That’s because she’s right. We have to look at this with methodical, logical eyes not emotional ones. The right already victimizes Trump, this heightens it. Further it ignores Biden’s role which is another sword they’ll use. Meanwhile Americans get no solutions to actual issues. — Fiorella Isabel🌹 (@Fiorella_im) September 25, 2019

Impeachment is a distraction from the suffering real people have had for decades so the DNC can install another do nothing candidate to lose to Trump. — DT Hunter 🕊️ ☭ 📙 🕉️🌻 (@DTHunter1975) September 25, 2019

she actually raised some good points in the interview. — Wil Nels X (@jsusselman) September 25, 2019

..and I liked that for the interview, she was wearing the white suit that she wore the day she ended Kamala's political career. — Wil Nels X (@jsusselman) September 25, 2019

Well she’s the only dem candidate that’s not certifiable…soooo — Chippy (@I_WantChips) September 25, 2019

Thank you Tulsi! You appear to be the only adult with reason and common sense in the room. Apparently, many love distraction, division and drama. All of that does NOTHING to help the American people. — Donna – My Cat is a Russian Agent 🌺 (@DonnaLynnNH) September 25, 2019

Tulsi is the ONLY Democrat in the current group of "ain't rights," with a "lick of common-sense!" Although. I don't agree with many of her ideas and platform, she does present as a fairly normal and common-sense candidate. — Dave Smith (@Bolio48) September 25, 2019

She doesn't participate in group think and is an independent thinker. Very refreshing — Cameron Habib (@CamHabib) September 25, 2019

What Tulsi said wasn't really controversial to be honest. I'm pretty split on impeachment too. — You know what!?☭ 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@204cRuiz) September 25, 2019

She’s right. She called him corrupt, unfit & acknowledges he’s abusing his power. But, she knows, just like the dossier and Mueller report that he’ll brush it off and look stronger and more presidentially harassed by the Dems and media for it. Vote him out in 14 months. Focus. — Brian Jon Cosgrove (@YinzerOnline) September 25, 2019

The GOP wants us to make the Donald Trump the victim even more than he already pretends to be. Impeachment will do nothing! He will not be removed from office, only the 2020 election can do that, and impeachment will weaken the Democrats. — Hayden Gordon (@HaydenRGordon) September 25, 2019

I think it's probably because she believes it will ultimately raise Trump's popularity just like it did for Clinton; I can understand that opinion. Also, it will be hard to pass impeachment in congress. Dems better have a good strategy. Thanks @dpakman for educating me on this. — Bruce Ramirez (@BruceERx) September 25, 2019

Russiagate was a dud.

People are tired. — Helen Manfred (@helen_manfred) September 25, 2019

Doesn't she realize that Nancy is trying to save Biden's ass??? — Jett Crane (@Craner32) September 25, 2019

Is that what this is about? We’d never suspected. Of course, the other candidates are all falling into line:

The memo confirms what the president has already confessed. The facts aren’t in doubt, but the future of our democracy is. It is time for Republicans to do the right thing. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 25, 2019

Reading the transcript of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president confirms that Trump is abusing the powers of the federal government to help his re-election campaign. Trump’s corruption and self-dealing is limitless. The House is right to begin impeachment proceedings. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 25, 2019

Trump has pressured a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political opponent. Gave classified information to Russian officials. Obstructed justice in an investigation into his presidential campaign. And that’s only the stuff that would fit in a tweet. He's gotta go. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2019

Our president put personal politics above his sacred oath. The House must do its job and hold Donald Trump to account for his abuse of power. I will do mine, making my case for a presidency that will mean real help for those in our country who need it most. pic.twitter.com/NVbk9cnXEx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 25, 2019

Maybe sit this one out, Joe.

Related: