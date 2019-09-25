We all know, and we think she knows too, that Tulsi Gabbard has zero chance of being the next president. Plenty on social media have called her a Russian asset, especially after she kneecapped Kamala Harris during that Democratic debate, and the number is certain to shoot up Wednesday after Gabbard sat down with The Hill’s Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti and essentially said there’s no there there in the transcript released by the White House Wednesday morning.

Trending

Republican? Russian? Both?

Or maybe she just makes a good point.

Is that what this is about? We’d never suspected. Of course, the other candidates are all falling into line:

Maybe sit this one out, Joe.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachment inquiryKrystal BallThe HilltranscriptTulsi GabbardUkraine