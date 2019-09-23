OK, we were wondering about posting this because it seemed exploitative; this woman has problems, and we’ve just finished a day of watching a teen girl on the autism spectrum melt down before the United Nations because she honestly believes all of those predictions that we have fewer than 10 years to save the planet or all die in a mass-extinction event.

A lot of us adults who’ve lived through several of these predicted mass-extinction events can laugh it off, but between guns and climate change, we really have a generation who think they’re destined to die any day now.

This is really sad. We sort of admire Kamala Harris’ attempts to reassure this girl (woman?), even if her being elected president (not gonna happen) was part of the deal.

This is just so wrong. Is it insensitive of us to wonder how many people of voting age are like this?

Agreed.

Or when Trump’s reelected?

