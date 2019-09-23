OK, we were wondering about posting this because it seemed exploitative; this woman has problems, and we’ve just finished a day of watching a teen girl on the autism spectrum melt down before the United Nations because she honestly believes all of those predictions that we have fewer than 10 years to save the planet or all die in a mass-extinction event.

A lot of us adults who’ve lived through several of these predicted mass-extinction events can laugh it off, but between guns and climate change, we really have a generation who think they’re destined to die any day now.

This is really sad. We sort of admire Kamala Harris’ attempts to reassure this girl (woman?), even if her being elected president (not gonna happen) was part of the deal.

This is just so wrong. Is it insensitive of us to wonder how many people of voting age are like this?

Disgusting what the morons on the left are doing to these kids. — GranTweets2 🇺🇸 (@GranTweets2) September 23, 2019

The things these monsters are doing to kids is outrageous. — 🌮Laura🌮 (@laura_Co_9) September 23, 2019

You know, there should come a certain point where you're just like, "I've been scared for 3 years and literally nothing has happened to me. Maybe I'm being scared for no reason?" But that girl obviously has issues, so I guess it's not that simple. Hope she gets help, no joke. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 24, 2019

If you are pinning your hopes for survival on Kamala…. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 23, 2019

This is so sad. These kids have literally become emotionally unhinged…by weather. — David John (@S4za4Lbrt) September 23, 2019

Our generation raised these daisies and now we are paying for it. — Jeff McGaha (@JeffMcGaha) September 23, 2019

Makes my blood boil 😡😡😡 — My2Cents (@HappiKamper) September 23, 2019

Oh for God's sakes. I'm calling dibs on the next spaceship off this planet. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) September 24, 2019

Oh FFS. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) September 24, 2019

These are the kids the liberals have created. It is criminal. — the original bman (Corn Pop) (@benjyman) September 24, 2019

There is NO WAY this is real. It can’t be! Not f#!*!# way!!! — ren phil (@renbkny) September 24, 2019

What the hell are these kids being told!?????????? — ren phil (@renbkny) September 24, 2019

This person needs help. — Hannibal Lecture (@AltKurtis) September 24, 2019

This girl will need psychiatric help for years if (when) Kamala Harris drops out of the race. — Michael J Tierney (@uumtierney) September 23, 2019

What’s she doing to do when Harris doesn’t even get the nomination? ❄️ — Mark Bitsko (@markbitsko) September 23, 2019

I’m not sure this nation is going to make it another decade…and not due to climate change. #TidePodGeneration — Brain (@waddatwit) September 24, 2019

This is what the Democrats want. People scared to death and thinking that you’re going to die. Democrats, have absolutely no moral code and will do anything to attain power to control the people. it makes me sick. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) September 24, 2019

Oh my goodness! What on earth is happening to these people? I really believe this global warming, over the top death predictions are driven these people insane. Completely insane. — nolapatriot (@nolapatriot) September 24, 2019

"You're right to feel that way." Disgusting. — sgoodl (@sgoodl) September 24, 2019

She's saying this to someone suffering from crippling anxiety. — Burn It All Down (@TimHaas70) September 24, 2019

It's hard to believe these people are from the same country that liberated Europe. — Rad (@radical1979) September 23, 2019

Why does this make me so angry — peanut (@peanutweet) September 24, 2019

Absolutely insane. These people have been indoctrinated so well by the left and MSM, they are the same I know, that they honestly believe that shit. Can you imagine living that way??? Good Lord they need so much help. — stay positive (@JandEsdad) September 24, 2019

Kindergarden generation. — Seany Hide (@SeanyHide) September 24, 2019

How low are the liberal vultures willing to go? They've damage are children. Despicable! — CORVUS MAXIMUS 🇺🇸 🎵⚡🎵 (@melody_remedy) September 24, 2019

