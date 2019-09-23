Gifford’s Courage, the gun control advocacy group led by Gabby Giffords, has a new video out featuring eight Democratic presidential candidates saying that guns are bad, m’kay, and they need to be kept out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

Funny … the video kicks off with Beto O’Rourke, who doesn’t mention a word about his mandatory “buyback” of AR-15s, AK-47s, and perhaps other weapons to be added in the future. But at least he also doesn’t assure us that all Americans certain will just turn over their firearms to the government when they come to the door.

Seriously: If they were going to go to the trouble of making a gun-control video, could they at least have agreed to put forward some “common sense” policies?

So first it’s common sense gun laws but at the same time these candidates are saying they want to take our guns which one is it? — Dovahkiin🐲 (@brendan_early) September 23, 2019

I like to use this as a list of people not to vote for — Corn Pop (@bigbuckaroo307) September 23, 2019

All gun-grabbing hacks… just what exactly is a "universal background check"? — Jeff Hane (@HaneJeff) September 23, 2019

Your plan for Universal Background Checks includes national gun registration for those gun checked, yes? Can you explain that in greater detail? — Steve Osborn (@steveomarine) September 23, 2019

These socialists candidates agree? That should be warning enough to see this will end badly for Americans. Background checks is basically a registry so they’ll know exactly who has a gun. No thanks commies. — Benjamindover (@Benjami61889657) September 23, 2019

Please tell us why California and Illinois’ UBC laws haven’t resulted in a lower gun murder rate compared to states that don’t have that ineffective law? — Glenn Wofford (@glenn_wofford) September 23, 2019

How about you start confiscating illegal guns in Chicago!! Let’s see you go into the city and demand guns from gang members….🙄 — Frankie☘️ (@clovergirl64) September 23, 2019

This collection of clowns couldn't pour water out of a boot, with the directions written on the heel, and an instructor giving directions! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Verlin Pitt (@PittVerlin) September 23, 2019

I think since we're infinitely more likely to be shot in places with overwhelmingly democrat voter bases than anywhere else, we should ban democrats. That would solve so many more problems than just this one. — WuddYaSayThatFir (@YaWudd) September 23, 2019

Tell us which past mass shootings would have been stopped by this bill? — Swift901 (@Swift9013) September 23, 2019

You’re all fools🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — jacquie (@jacm051) September 23, 2019

The one thing in common among all those candidates: None will be POTUS — Stay Frosty (@A_Free_People) September 23, 2019

Let’s be honest. I have a better chance of winning in 2020 than those jokes. — Sean D (@milehisnk) September 23, 2019

People in the comments seem to agree overwhelmingly that Beto O’Rourke is the #gunsafetypresident, and he’s currently at 2 percent in the latest CNN/Des Moines Register poll, so that’s not working out for him any better than it did for Eric Swalwell.

Related: