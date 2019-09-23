Gifford’s Courage, the gun control advocacy group led by Gabby Giffords, has a new video out featuring eight Democratic presidential candidates saying that guns are bad, m’kay, and they need to be kept out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

Funny … the video kicks off with Beto O’Rourke, who doesn’t mention a word about his mandatory “buyback” of AR-15s, AK-47s, and perhaps other weapons to be added in the future. But at least he also doesn’t assure us that all Americans certain will just turn over their firearms to the government when they come to the door.

Seriously: If they were going to go to the trouble of making a gun-control video, could they at least have agreed to put forward some “common sense” policies?

People in the comments seem to agree overwhelmingly that Beto O’Rourke is the #gunsafetypresident, and he’s currently at 2 percent in the latest CNN/Des Moines Register poll, so that’s not working out for him any better than it did for Eric Swalwell.

