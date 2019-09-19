As Twitchy reported, 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was a guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this week, where Colbert gave her advice on how to pitch Medicare for All (and the resulting tax increases) to the masses. “Do you want to live in a world where your fellow citizens are dying,” he suggested, adding, “even if it costs a little bit of money?”

The exchange went a little something like this:

Kimberly Strassel was amazed that Warren was actually being pushed on the question of middle-class tax hikes after slipping past the question for so long, but 2020 Pete Buttigieg told Jake Tapper Thursday that he considered Warren’s answers “extremely evasive.”

Here’s The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel with some analysis.

Is Mayor Pete going to “Tulsi” Warren for a bump in the polls?

