The results of theย Siena College poll are out, and they show that 2020 presidential candidate and current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is currently polling at 0 percent in New York City, althoughย out of 359 Democrats queried statewide, he did have one supporter.

De Blasio registers zero support for president in NYC: poll https://t.co/k5c7ZQFMgf pic.twitter.com/Nm2VniY5ta — New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2019

And he really thinks he’s struggling in the presidential race because people don’t know who he is, when his problem is just the opposite.

