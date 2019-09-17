The results of the Siena College poll are out, and they show that 2020 presidential candidate and current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is currently polling at 0 percent in New York City, although out of 359 Democrats queried statewide, he did have one supporter.

And he really thinks he’s struggling in the presidential race because people don’t know who he is, when his problem is just the opposite.

