The results of the Siena College poll are out, and they show that 2020 presidential candidate and current New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is currently polling at 0 percent in New York City, although out of 359 Democrats queried statewide, he did have one supporter.
De Blasio registers zero support for president in NYC: poll https://t.co/k5c7ZQFMgf pic.twitter.com/Nm2VniY5ta
— New York Post (@nypost) September 17, 2019
And he really thinks he’s struggling in the presidential race because people don’t know who he is, when his problem is just the opposite.
— #MinshewHive🤑🥃🍕⚾️🏈 (@NJD107_) September 17, 2019
— Newbomb Turk (@mindspin412) September 17, 2019
I’m surprised it’s that high
— Lance Link (@lancelinkSC) September 17, 2019
— Motown_Mike (@MotownMike2) September 17, 2019
Time for this douche to drop out of the race. Also, make sure he doesn’t get re-elected as mayor of #NewYorkCity.
— Philip Clarke (@pnclarke_99) September 17, 2019
Pretty sure he has zero support as mayor. What would lead you to believe that people would want him as president?
— Drunken Patriot Podcast🥶 (@drunken_patriot) September 17, 2019
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😎
— KellyGene (@WolfZBuster) September 17, 2019
— Gene stevens (@Genestevens20) September 17, 2019
He’s got to be an idiot.
— David Teer The Backyard Ufologist (@Ufosinbackyard) September 17, 2019
