Another day, another gaffe from Joe Biden. Now, the former vice president doesn’t mean to sound like a wonk here; he’s just saying that if the U.S. had an $8,000 tax credit for childcare, 720 million women could return to the workforce, and our GDP would go through the roof.

We have many questions about that plan, such as where does Biden think he’s going to find 720 million women?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 720 million womenchild care tax creditGDPJoe Bidenworkforce