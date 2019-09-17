Another day, another gaffe from Joe Biden. Now, the former vice president doesn’t mean to sound like a wonk here; he’s just saying that if the U.S. had an $8,000 tax credit for childcare, 720 million women could return to the workforce, and our GDP would go through the roof.

We have many questions about that plan, such as where does Biden think he’s going to find 720 million women?

Despite a US population of only 330 million, Joe Biden says child tax credit would put 720 million women back into the workforce. That’s like double the population of the US. pic.twitter.com/DgChhZRzFl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2019

Yikes! The US population is 330 million but Joe Biden says a child tax credit would put 720 million women back in the workforce. pic.twitter.com/08FRTP5nK1 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 17, 2019

He’s counting undocumented illegal aliens — Orwellian Chronicles (@Orwell_2012) September 17, 2019

Maybe he means ALL the illegals — Marsha Heuberger (@HeubergerMarsha) September 17, 2019

Incompetence. It's beyond a joke how sold out on their own idiocy the Left is. — Business End of Beelzebub 🔞 (@ParadiseTripleX) September 17, 2019

Biden is the gift that keeps on giving.😏 — brenda e. (@BrendaAnnEstep) September 17, 2019

that 720 million women number is AFTER Joe cures cancer#MakingSenseWithJoe — TRUMP 2020 KAG 🇺🇸 TDS Is Our New AIDS (@Trump2020KAG) September 17, 2019

Joe think he's running to be President of China maybe? — eyeofthestorm (@outforbeer) September 17, 2019

When you want to divide by two, but end up multiplying. And still get it wrong. — Overtaxed (@Overtaxed9) September 17, 2019

Crazy uncle Joe — Rockribbed 1 (@WilliamFrumkin) September 17, 2019

Democrats routinely count the recently deceased. Honest mistake. — R G (@RGconfidential) September 17, 2019

Related: