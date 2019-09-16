We’re not sure to which group Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking or when the video was recorded, but we’ll admit it’s harrowing — sitting through 2 minutes and 20 seconds of Omar talking, that is. In the video, Omar recounts images she saw of “dungeons” in which African slaves were kept and said they couldn’t help but remind her of the migrant detention centers along the U.S. border.

If you don’t think you can stomach the whole thing, skip ahead to 1:58 or so:

Rep. Ilhan Omar compares migrant detention centers to slave camps in Africa during the slave trade. This rhetoric is misleading and dangerous. Illegal immigrants entered the country illegally. They broke the law. That wasn’t the case with slaves. That’s an important distinction. pic.twitter.com/eiwJxE5Zp0 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 15, 2019

There’s another important distinction too, which was handy in debunking the idea that the detention centers were “concentration camps”:

So were the African slaves walking to these camps, taking their kids along for the ride too? — Emma🇬🇧 (@lou1981lou) September 15, 2019

She forgets they came by CHOICE being told along the way what would happen — 🇺🇸 "COLLATERAL DAMAGE" ⭐⭐⭐ (@mongosmom1) September 15, 2019

And the people in those #DetentionCenters can return home anytime they please. — Random Stranger (@crystlgib) September 15, 2019

I must have missed that part of history where slaves were FREE to leave. 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ She’s a disgrace. — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) September 15, 2019

Another big difference is these people will be sent back home after their stay while slaves were you know, SLAVES! — Ricky Peckercorn (@peckercorn) September 15, 2019

Also, slaves aren’t feee to leave. Illegal immigrants are more than free to walk their asses back across the border. — Jeff NH (@JeffhyNH) September 15, 2019

She’s an absolute disgrace — StayTheCourse 🙏🏻 ✝️ 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🇺🇸 (@StayTheCourse7) September 15, 2019

It seems that for the far left the greater the exaggeration or mis-characterization of a situation the better. Comparing migrant detention centers to African slave camps is just wrong. — Greg (@Mtn_to_the_Seas) September 15, 2019

The squad & their comparisons😩 — Rene The One & Only (@ReneTheOneOnly1) September 15, 2019

Does anyone seriously listen to her? — Ditto (@iamditto1) September 15, 2019

Her rhetoric is a joke — Jennifer Theriot (@JenTheRiot) September 15, 2019

And there is slavery going on in the world today.

No one seems to care — Rob🗯 (@Texas_Hillbilly) September 15, 2019

She will say anything to create angst and discord in our country. You can not compare these……these immigrants made a choice to come here. — 🇺🇸JKB🇺🇸🗽 (@JBarrORConserv) September 15, 2019

It’s funny, too, how The Squad seems to have forgotten those concentration camps and moved back to other topics, like the Green New Deal.

