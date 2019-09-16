We’re not sure to which group Rep. Ilhan Omar was speaking or when the video was recorded, but we’ll admit it’s harrowing — sitting through 2 minutes and 20 seconds of Omar talking, that is. In the video, Omar recounts images she saw of “dungeons” in which African slaves were kept and said they couldn’t help but remind her of the migrant detention centers along the U.S. border.

If you don’t think you can stomach the whole thing, skip ahead to 1:58 or so:

There’s another important distinction too, which was handy in debunking the idea that the detention centers were “concentration camps”:

It’s funny, too, how The Squad seems to have forgotten those concentration camps and moved back to other topics, like the Green New Deal.

