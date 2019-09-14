Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday that Tehran was behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia and that Iran had launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply:

Tehran is behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia while Rouhani and Zarif pretend to engage in diplomacy. Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply. There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran’s attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2019

Iran? Aggression? What is he talking about? No one’s worked harder for peace in the region — just ask former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes, who helped create the media echo chamber that helped get the Iran deal through.

The Houthis are not the same as Iran and the Saudis are fighting a war against them in Yemen. This is an incredibly dumb, dishonest and dangerous thing to say. https://t.co/Ij5haLdzQr — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 14, 2019

Rhodes must sit and search “Iran” and “Tehran” all day so he never misses a chance to defend Iran.

Benny Rhodes: Defender of “Death to America.” — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 14, 2019

Iran deal flacks are gonna flack, flack, flack, flack, flack. https://t.co/50cvTWbwI8 — Mike (@Doranimated) September 14, 2019

You're a dangerously ignorant and willfully blind propagandist. https://t.co/un4CnGbHAj — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) September 14, 2019

This was a useful talking point for you guys during Obama Term 2. It gave you a colorable excuse for inaction while the Iran-controlled Houthis rolled across Yemen. It's even less credible now. https://t.co/LFRH3ccWTY — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 14, 2019

Every time Ben Rhodes opens his mouth, I have to remind myself that yes, this man actually served as a Deputy NSA in the Obama White House. https://t.co/5Umi2BPHio — capitalist ghoul 🦅 (@m0ve_im_gay) September 14, 2019

Mr. Rhodes claimed he had a Vulcan mind meld with the president as one of his most trusted aides, he represented the President. These delusional statements which ignore all reality were the views of the previous President of the United States. Think about it. https://t.co/pDJMYZ16MC — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) September 14, 2019

We're mere weeks away from Ben saying Hezbollah and Iran aren't the same https://t.co/qxTwkolwpA — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) September 14, 2019

Ben: it will be highly desirable if you will learn a bit about geopolitics, and specifically about the multiple proxy wars orchestrated, funded and run from Teheran. https://t.co/cMvejQJ3Ho — 🇮🇱Eduardo G.🇮🇱 (@edgold) September 14, 2019

Obama bros love their ayatollah fan fiction… https://t.co/OjJsntllER — Firas Modad (@FirasModad) September 14, 2019

Ben has always worked harder for Iran than he ever did the the United States. https://t.co/EDLcmprMbZ — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 14, 2019

Friendly reminder that the Obama administration was calling Yemen a counter terrorism success up until AFTER they had ready pulled out all American SOF troops in the country. Go home Ben. https://t.co/qxTwkolwpA — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) September 14, 2019

Basically for Ben to sound-off like this means @SecPompeo is exactly right https://t.co/pZXJ9B1tbp — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) September 14, 2019

Echo chambers gonna echo chamber https://t.co/opiVaSnxEZ — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) September 14, 2019

Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah trains the Houthis. Iran backs the Houthis including by supplying them with advanced weaponry. You can keep pretending the Islamic Republic in Iran is not behind these destructive proxies. But facts are stubborn things. https://t.co/7XnUMtYmjU — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) September 14, 2019

Ladies, find yourself a man who loves you like Ben Rhodes loves the Iranian regime https://t.co/Z5c5w0aM3B — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) September 14, 2019

I’m speechless. How did you ever get a job as a national security advisor? https://t.co/HDD7WdVToi — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) September 14, 2019

GP The Houthis are Iranian proxies. Do think Hamas isn’t an Iranian cat’s paw too? https://t.co/MG94QZZH1L — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) September 14, 2019

Obama's top aide still has to sell the lie that #Iran is moderate & the weapons, drones, missiles going to Houthis, Hizbullah, PMU in Iraq, Hamas, PIJ must have come from Amazon or Ali Express and not from Iran. https://t.co/JPgyJ6BChK — Lenny Ben-David (@lennybendavid) September 14, 2019

Shortly after the implementation of the JCPOA, a friend inside the USG conveyed concerns that Iran was sending some of the $150 billion to the Houthis in Yemen. https://t.co/qDN3BsIJjb — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) September 14, 2019

More creative writing fiction from Ben Rhodes below.

Iran's chief proxy in Yemen is the terrorist Houthi movement. The Houthis are the mirror image of Hezbollah for Iran's regime but the Yemenite version. https://t.co/E9ToJUToQj — Benjamin Weinthal (@BenWeinthal) September 14, 2019

The Houthi spokesman last month openly swore allegiance to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as a political and religious leader. Houthis coordinated with Iran in another recent attack reportedly launched from Iraq. There’s proof they’ve received material support form Iran. https://t.co/l7aScZKwYT — Amir Toumaj (@AmirToumaj) September 14, 2019

Yikes. Imagine this man was once a National Security Advisor. No wonder Obama was one of the worst FP presidents of all time. https://t.co/Q73EKzpQ9v — Neocon Wild Hog🥑🌐🦅 ✝️ (@czechneocon) September 14, 2019

Dude, just stop fucking talking. The Houthis are Iran's assets in Yemen, you cannot be stupid enough not to understand this. https://t.co/wmM8ksYCGk — (((Danny Boy)))🇬🇧🇭🇰 (@InTheLionsDen_) September 14, 2019

Why is Ben still doing this? He must be on an Iranian payroll. https://t.co/KQMMNIFgZi — Holden (@Holden114) September 14, 2019

Dude loves him some Iran. https://t.co/4qOUmHUWx5 — John The Maintenance Boss 🛠🇺🇸 (@JohnMaintenanc1) September 14, 2019

