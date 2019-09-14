Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted on Saturday that Tehran was behind nearly 100 attacks on Saudi Arabia and that Iran had launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply:

Iran? Aggression? What is he talking about? No one’s worked harder for peace in the region — just ask former Obama speechwriter Ben Rhodes, who helped create the media echo chamber that helped get the Iran deal through.

Rhodes must sit and search “Iran” and “Tehran” all day so he never misses a chance to defend Iran.

