There were so many outrageous things said at the Democratic debate Thursday in Houston that we overlooked many of the protests happening outside. Keep in mind that these aren’t Republicans protesting the Democrats — these demonstrators decided to go after the police tasked with crowd control, calling them out as being in league with ICE and … the Klan?

TheBlaze contributor Elijah Schaffer shared this video:

Ever notice how whenever a group like Antifa doesn’t get the attention it wanted from whichever group it was alleged protesting, its members next target journalists and especially the police officers stationed to keep them safe?

Trending

We’re not usually for lists, but that does have merit …

It wasn’t leftist enough, not by a long shot.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antifaDemocratic debateGestapoHoustonICEkkkklanpoliceprotesters