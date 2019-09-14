There were so many outrageous things said at the Democratic debate Thursday in Houston that we overlooked many of the protests happening outside. Keep in mind that these aren’t Republicans protesting the Democrats — these demonstrators decided to go after the police tasked with crowd control, calling them out as being in league with ICE and … the Klan?

TheBlaze contributor Elijah Schaffer shared this video:

Democrat supporters outside the debates in Houston harassed police officers by yelling obscenities at them like “F*ck the police” Accusing them of working w/ the Ku Klux Klan & being the American Gestapo This anti-police stance is common at left wing events & growing pic.twitter.com/GwGGgKVqeZ — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) September 13, 2019

Ever notice how whenever a group like Antifa doesn’t get the attention it wanted from whichever group it was alleged protesting, its members next target journalists and especially the police officers stationed to keep them safe?

Liberal Logic: Take Away America ‘s Guns …The Cops are Klu Klux Klan &

Trump is Dangerous…. — lipstickpundit (@lipstickpundit1) September 14, 2019

Yet, they want the government to take their guns! They really haven't thought this through at all… 🤦‍♂️ — Scott Shell (@scottgun) September 13, 2019

Who are these clueless people? Where do they come from? It’s almost like they are from another world. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8x7cZ84OkD — Randy Spung (@RandySpung) September 13, 2019

I've learned to tolerate this kind of behavior from young liberals… not because it's acceptable behavior, but because I know one day many of them will eventually grow up, put childish behavior aside, and become logical-minded conservatives. — THAT SHOW with That Guy (@TSWTG_Podcast) September 13, 2019

I went to a Trump rally once. It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve ever been to. Happy, normal people of every age, race, sexual orientation, regions all united by their love of the United States. The only negativity there was a lefty screaming at us calling us racist — Judy Irwin (@judyjudyfi) September 13, 2019

It seems like only yesterday we were memorializing the brave police officers who selflessly sacrificed their lives in the worst terror attack in US history. Shameful. #BacktheBlue — Michelle Moore (@harleemama) September 13, 2019

Each anti-police protester should be placed on a list . Anyone on that list calls 911 should get a busy signal — Brian Ball (@BallDaballs) September 13, 2019

We’re not usually for lists, but that does have merit …

We need to walk around with clip boards & ask people to put their names on a “you may not call the police list”. — DZ #14 (@DZ41770628) September 13, 2019

And these whiny snowflakes will be the first people who will complain about the police being too slow when some dirtbag comes in their house and shoves a gun in their face and had no means to protect themselves because they are anti 2nd Amendment creampuffs. — CrazyForCraftBeer (@JLewis320) September 13, 2019

those women talking trash about the police will be the first one to call them when they need help. That day will come sooner or later in their lives. That's when they will appreciate the police. Its obvious they live sheltered lives. — Letushim (@Letushim9) September 13, 2019

Yeah, that’s probably not going to work out well for them especially when they need a first responder. — Mr. Awesome (@grantdog1) September 13, 2019

Wait, which one did they say was the fascist organization? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZsnHxNv4FA — The Commissariat of the Imperium (@Lord_Commissar) September 13, 2019

It scares me we have this younger generation of anti freespeech, anti cop, anti American SJW’s who can vote. They have no clue about life, or policies they’re protesting.

They’re insane! Of course I think they should be able to vote but it’s crazy they have no clue! — jennifer foard (@jfoard) September 13, 2019

So eloquent — Jack Burton (@JackBurton5050) September 13, 2019

And then when the police start to arrest them: "MUH FACISM" — Quint Harris (@QU2theINT) September 13, 2019

The more radical the left becomes before 2020, the smarter the rational democrats will get and vote for President Trumps Second Term creating a landslide. — Stephen McNeal (@StephenMcNeal6) September 13, 2019

Will @TheDemocrats or @DNC call out their supporters for doing this??? Of corse not. — rob l (@RealJobRob) September 13, 2019

ok hang on.. this is confusing, these activists are demonstrating a leftist debate?

what am i missing here? — Andre📤 (@DubiisLibertas) September 13, 2019

It wasn’t leftist enough, not by a long shot.

This is the generation that will destroy America. Their hate for this country is a cancer that keeps growing. Who will these ingrates call when they are in distress? Not the police? — Georgi (@Georgi08528130) September 14, 2019

