Kamala Harris thought she’d zing President Trump at Thursday night’s Democratic debate by using her opening statement to address him directly; the only thing was, Trump was at a fundraiser in Baltimore giving a speech at the time, and he landed probably the line of the night, even with two hours left of Democratic debate.

Okay, this HAS to be the line of the night: Trump on energy saving light bulbs: "The light's no good, I always look orange.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) September 13, 2019

🤣 — 🐨 Brooklyn Girl 🦅 (@Brooklyn__Girl) September 13, 2019

Trump on energy efficient light bulbs: "the lights no good – I always look orange and so do you. The light is the worst." — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) September 13, 2019

"I always look orange" – Donald Trump, criticizing modern light bulbs — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) September 13, 2019

That’s classic, but we don’t know if the Los Angeles Times reporter quite got it:

Trump is complaining that with new light bulbs, "I always look orange." He prefers the older, less efficient incandescent bulbs. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) September 13, 2019

