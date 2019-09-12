In the previous debates, Joe Biden has been accused of trying to coast on the Obama administration’s record when it’s convenient — and when it’s not, he reminds us all that he was just the vice president for eight years; talk to his manager.

Moderator and liberal activist Jorge Ramos asked Biden if he regretted all the deportations that gave his former boss the nickname, “Deporter-in-Chief.” Biden’s answer?

Biden: “I’m the Vice President of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/r3ZXwsfFGZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2019

Jorge Ramos: "Did you make a mistake with those deportations?" Joe Biden: "The president [Obama] did the best thing that was able to be done at the time." Jorge Ramos: "How about you?" Joe Biden: "I'm the vice president." https://t.co/ZHXWw7Zj31 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 13, 2019

Biden was literally incapable of understanding basic logic there. He DOES take credit for everything good Obama does, but anything bad he's like pffft wasn't me dog I was the VICE President. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) September 13, 2019

You get to run on Obama's legacy or you don't. You can't say "I was VP" when someone is critical of it and take credit for the good parts. https://t.co/EySMtvPu4z — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 13, 2019

Biden: I was Vice President! Everyone: and what does the Vice President actually do? Biden: . . . . . Obama! — Brian J. Audette (@bjaudette) September 13, 2019

In the last 24 hours Hillary Clinton has pretended to be the president and read emails sitting a pretend oval office desk while Joe Biden thinks he's still Vice President.

Trump has literally broken the Democrats.pic.twitter.com/87dmYdhxyp — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) September 13, 2019

It's really fantastic that Biden gradually finds out in 2019 what the role of the Vice President was supposed to be. — LiterallyAnscombe (@LitAnscombe) September 13, 2019