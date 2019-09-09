What was that about Bill de Blasio saying he was going to slap a “robot tax” on corporations that automate jobs now done by people? If Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hadn’t already chased Amazon out of the city over tax breaks, Amazon might seriously be running the numbers and seeing if the robot tax would really be a punitive measure.

Liberal Amazon faces Walkout from Employees over Climate Change https://t.co/cHUIesx7w7 — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 9, 2019

According to Vox, nearly 1,000 Amazon employees so far have pledged to walk off the job Sept. 20, joining other groups in protesting the lack of urgency in their employers’ climate change efforts. The group is calling itself Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and has its own Twitter feed:

More than 900 Amazon employees (and growing) pledge to walk out on Sept 20th in support of the youth-led Global #ClimateStrike because we understand the threat of the climate crisis and want to work for a company that makes climate a priority. #AMZNclimate — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) September 9, 2019

The collective known as "Amazon Employees for Climate Justice" posted a letter online Monday declaring that Amazon should lead on the issue because it's "one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world" https://t.co/QKVAXxXaQN — KTLA (@KTLA) September 9, 2019

The letter reads in part:

“Young people all around the world have been striking from school to call attention to the climate crisis. We’re answering their call to walk out because our role, as employees of one of the largest companies in the world, means we need to push for a climate plan that gets us to zero emissions company-wide by 2030,” said Bobby Gordon, a Finance Manager at Amazon in Seattle. Employees want Amazon to commit to zero emissions by 2030 and pilot electric vehicles first in communities most impacted by pollution. Climate science reports show that the world needs to reach net zero emissions by 2050 in order to avoid catastrophic climate change.

They even made a video in which they claim “everything is on fire” and “the planet is f**ked.”

We want Amazon to commit to zero emissions by 2030 and pilot electric vehicles first in communities most impacted by pollution. We should be leaders reaching zero first, not sliding in at the last moment. Pledge to walk out with us: https://t.co/Ubcm6G2XWQ pic.twitter.com/vGmLIs9rnY — Amazon Employees For Climate Justice (@AMZNforClimate) September 9, 2019

Zero emissions by 2030? That’s just a decade from now, but it still slips under AOC’s 12-year deadline.

Look who else is planning on going on strike that day: Microsoft Workers for Good.

Microsoft workers will be joining millions of people around the world by participating in the youth-led Global Climate Strike on September 20th to demand an end to the age of fossil fuels. Microsoft workers, join us by pledging to take action at https://t.co/KL3e0xKyYR — Microsoft Workers 4 Good (@MsWorkers4) September 9, 2019

They also gave a shout-out to pint-sized climate alarmist Greta Thunberg:

@GretaThunberg Thank you for all the work you've done, we're here to support you. Let's build a sustainable future. — Microsoft Workers 4 Good (@MsWorkers4) September 9, 2019

We’re sure plenty of other companies will see employees walk out as well. The video also mentions the “Fridays of the Future” movement, so expect any our your younger employees to start striking one day a week until their emission demands are met.

Related: