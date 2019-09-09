It was back in April when President Trump let go the head of the Secret Service, but he insisted it had nothing to do with the security breach at Mar-a-Lago in which a Chinese businesswoman illegally entered the club “carrying Chinese passports and a flash drive containing malware.”

That woman’s trial is finally getting underway in Florida, but it seems it hit a snag, as the AP’s Eric Tucker reports that the woman’s lack of underwear bogged down the proceedings.

Trending

There is an explanation:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chinesemalwareMar-a-LagopassportstrialYujing Zhang