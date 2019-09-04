Candidate Andrew Yang was one of the earliest contestants on CNN’s bizarre seven-hour town hall on how each candidate would save the planet within the next 11 years, and he played pretty coy with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer when Blitzer asked if it would mandatory to drive an electric car:

Andrew Yang refuses to say that Americans won't be forced to drive electric vehicles Yang mentions a possible confiscation of gas vehicles, says the best option is a buy-back program pic.twitter.com/EXfjWsgteI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 4, 2019

To be fair, we really didn’t hear Yang mention confiscation, but he does think the government should maybe buy back your old clunker and upgrade you to an electric model you’ll enjoy much more.

“We are going to tax away all your money so that we can buy back from you all the things you have bought that you like and use.” — Every Democrat in America Running for President. https://t.co/5AqhdJOsME — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 4, 2019

They want to use our own money to "buy back" our guns and cars. Joe Biden wants to ban all magazine that hold more than 1 round. I guess they really do want to send us back to the horse and buggy and muskets. — ray bailey (@RayKahunareb) September 4, 2019

Hey, it’s classic auto enthusiast Iowahawk!

FROM MY COLD, DEAD HANDShttps://t.co/Tk58BZihHB — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 4, 2019

Once again, we need a 2nd Amendment for cars — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 4, 2019

If that mofo tries to kill my dream of owning a 1969 White Dodge Charger, I will revolt. — Señia (@ayasgirl) September 4, 2019

From my cold dead hands… that's the only way you're getting the keys to my '62 300. — libertylineman (@libertylineman) September 4, 2019

Why does someone need eight cylinders? Time to outlaw assault engines. — Mike (@ThePantau) September 4, 2019

Does ANYBODY at CNN or in the 2020 Democrat candidate field know where electricity comes from? https://t.co/qcNQMvNhSa — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) September 5, 2019

We need Preston Tucker more than ever — John (@TheRoyalPaladin) September 4, 2019

Hear me out: nuclear cars — yee haw amateur polisci major (@FadedMemester) September 4, 2019

You know where you’re probably not going in your electric car? Out for a steak dinner.

Just how radical is Andrew Yang? He wants the government to control what is on your dinner plate: He wants the government to “shape our system” to discourage meat consumption. pic.twitter.com/VzRd4Kukoz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 4, 2019

So far Kamala and Yang want to make you eat less meat, Kamala wants to sue the oil and gas companies, and Kamala wants to get rid of the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) September 4, 2019

Yes, Kamala Harris wants everyone to get away from a meat-based diet too — which we hear comes part and parcel with socialism.

Video: @CNN hates your guns AND what you eat –> Just like Wolf Blitzer did w/Andrew Yang, Erin Burnett (and a questioner) demand Kamala Harris force Americans away from meat to other foods (so, plant-based) b/c cattle cause "an incredible" amount of pollution #ClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/Z0fxaTW1IC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 4, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see if any of these great responses evolve between now and MSNBC’s two-day climate forum later this month.

Related: