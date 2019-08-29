As Twitchy reported earlier, after a brief hiatus from Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back on social media and decided to tell her followers how the Electoral College is “bogus” and “a scam” while preparing some macaroni and cheese.

The New York Post noted the except from the video that Twitchy favorite Caleb Hull posted, in which Ocasio-Cortez weighs in on the truly greatest generation(s) — millennials and Gen Z.

Millennials, you see, are “actually willing to go to the streets,” unlike the cowards of the World War II generation who were actually willing to go to Europe and beyond to defeat the Axis powers. Here’s the clip:

Yeah, she really said that:

“I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets,” she said. “How ’bout that?

“Previous generations have just assumed that [the] government’s got it,” she said, leaning into the camera and cupping her hands to her mouth. “Let me tell you something: You are the government. As a democracy, ‘we the people’ means you.”

Despite the tone-deaf bashing of veterans in the fight for social reform, AOC lauded her generation’s familiarity with history.

“They actually take the time to read and understand our history,” she said. “The history of the labor movement, history of civil rights, history of racial struggles, history of economics, history of the United States, history of colonialism.”

We especially like how she slipped the history of economics in there, seeing as it was her major in college.

And adult recess.

And from Communism.

The first step is admitting you have a problem. The second step is appreciating what you have and the generations that made it possible.

