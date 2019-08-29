As Twitchy reported earlier, after a brief hiatus from Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is back on social media and decided to tell her followers how the Electoral College is “bogus” and “a scam” while preparing some macaroni and cheese.

The New York Post noted the except from the video that Twitchy favorite Caleb Hull posted, in which Ocasio-Cortez weighs in on the truly greatest generation(s) — millennials and Gen Z.

AOC says 'badass' Millennials are the true Greatest Generation https://t.co/CV7HdBBkIu pic.twitter.com/8zFHR5BSUM — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2019

Millennials, you see, are “actually willing to go to the streets,” unlike the cowards of the World War II generation who were actually willing to go to Europe and beyond to defeat the Axis powers. Here’s the clip:

AOC on Instagram live: “Young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors… they actually take time to read and understand our [world] history.” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/hk1ZHpUSOv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

Yeah, she really said that:

“I think this new generation is very profound and very strong and very brave, because they’re actually willing to go to the streets,” she said. “How ’bout that? “Previous generations have just assumed that [the] government’s got it,” she said, leaning into the camera and cupping her hands to her mouth. “Let me tell you something: You are the government. As a democracy, ‘we the people’ means you.” Despite the tone-deaf bashing of veterans in the fight for social reform, AOC lauded her generation’s familiarity with history. “They actually take the time to read and understand our history,” she said. “The history of the labor movement, history of civil rights, history of racial struggles, history of economics, history of the United States, history of colonialism.”

We especially like how she slipped the history of economics in there, seeing as it was her major in college.

True badasses right here! pic.twitter.com/zHXTxjBF9G — Harry G (@GoHarry212) August 28, 2019

See what happens when participation trophy kids become adults? — Erik (@winefishdawg) August 29, 2019

Somebody needs to lay off the Tide Pods. https://t.co/vslpkrsK8J — Smirque De Sar (@FoundersGirl) August 29, 2019

This is the best article accompanying photo I’ve ever seen — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) August 29, 2019

The ones sleeping in their parents’ basement or working with their coloring books in the “safe space”? — BluesFan 70 (@BluesFan_70) August 28, 2019

The generation. That has brought back onesies and coloring books while living in mom’s basement — Neil Sullivan (@NeilSullivan72) August 28, 2019

And adult recess.

I think the men that remain on Saipan IWO and other Pacific Islands would disagree — Ari Goldberg 🇮🇱 (@AriGoldberg9) August 29, 2019

These dudes would disagree and history would back it up! 💪 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7Nibgt0JLf — Humppy The Whale (@HumppyTheWhale) August 28, 2019

Sorry but these men say otherwise. pic.twitter.com/0mlzzVdFwn — Richie Rich (@richierich712) August 28, 2019

I need to know her definition of a badass millennial — nick markegbeer 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BigStinMania) August 28, 2019

Yeah Ok! Notice the interpersonal communication. pic.twitter.com/ovLhsqBecU — Rich Boucher (@RichBoucher1) August 29, 2019

Lol. Ask a WW2 vet who is a badass. He won't say a gamer or Instagram addict. — Jon Maoilriain (@IrishBeBold) August 28, 2019

I’ll give her a thousand participation trophies if she just resigns. — julesie (@justjules99) August 28, 2019

That is a blatant lie. — Properly Speeched (@PSpeeched) August 28, 2019

Sorry AOC but millennials ARE NOT the Greatest Generation. The real one saved the world for Democracies. — Harry (@hcello) August 28, 2019

And from Communism.

Every time I want to give her the benefit of the doubt…she just makes too many asinine statements. My generation has a lot of catching up to do if we want to be considered as great as the World War II generation. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) August 28, 2019

Please someone encourage her to visit a cemetery in Normandy. And discourage her from live streaming it. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) August 28, 2019

I'm a millennial I know for a fact that my generation filled with a bunch of oversensitive everyone wins all inclusive boycotting protesting pussies. There nothing badass about us millennials it's just depressing. — Shadow (@Shadowpitdog) August 29, 2019

The first step is admitting you have a problem. The second step is appreciating what you have and the generations that made it possible.

Avocado toast is so bad ass — HotTakes ESQ. (@HotTakesatLaw) August 29, 2019

