It’s obvious that Rep. Ilhan Omar is asking a rhetorical question when she questions why people are putting so much energy and money into trying to smear her character. It’s because she’s a Muslim, right? A person of color? An anti-Semite maybe?

First of all, isn’t it odd that Omar would include in her tweet a screenshot mentioning her anti-Semitic tweet, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” suggesting that members of Congress were being bought off by AIPAC — which isn’t even a PAC and doesn’t donate money to candidates? That could be part of the reason right there some people can’t come to terms with her existence in Congress.

What else could it be?

There’s a lot more where that came from. Maybe she should face the smears head-on and stop playing the victim.

