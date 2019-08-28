It’s obvious that Rep. Ilhan Omar is asking a rhetorical question when she questions why people are putting so much energy and money into trying to smear her character. It’s because she’s a Muslim, right? A person of color? An anti-Semite maybe?

😳 The amount of energy and money people are spending to smear my character is alarming. It’s as if these people can’t come to terms with my existence in Congress. I wonder why? https://t.co/g1ePuDlwFb — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 28, 2019

No you don’t. — Stacey DASH (@staceydash) August 28, 2019

First of all, isn’t it odd that Omar would include in her tweet a screenshot mentioning her anti-Semitic tweet, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,” suggesting that members of Congress were being bought off by AIPAC — which isn’t even a PAC and doesn’t donate money to candidates? That could be part of the reason right there some people can’t come to terms with her existence in Congress.

What else could it be?

I wonder why. Somebody did something…https://t.co/Z4zlcTLDAk — De Plorabus Unum (@TedCornwell) August 28, 2019

Your wondering why is why — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) August 28, 2019

It's amazing she's wondering why. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) August 28, 2019

Just to be clear, are you referring to the accusations of anti-Semitism, misuse of campaign funds, or homewrecking? — Amie Whatserface (@AmieWohrer) August 28, 2019

The amount of money you are spending on your boyfriend’s consulting firm is also alarming. — Joshua Kessler (@JoshuaKessler1) August 28, 2019

They don't have to smear your character, or significant lack thereof. You're doing a wonderful job of that all on your own. — Marcus Hock (@marcus1320) August 28, 2019

I think you've done a good job of it yourself, personally. 👏👏👏👏 — H.K. (@HKateE) August 28, 2019

I know she did a good job of it own her own. — Alan Paul Katz (@ALANPAULKATZ) August 28, 2019

That’s a really bad analogy. — e_michael 🔵🇨🇿 (@e_michael1) August 28, 2019

Actually, it takes no energy at all to do that. You're providing us with every single thing we need.

It's like walking into a courtroom to find the defendant has provided the prosecution with every single bit of material they need. — Julian(My real name) formerly known as Jeff (@12voltman60) August 28, 2019

😴didn’t cost me a cent — MalPal. JH (@palofmal) August 28, 2019

You've done an excellent job smearing your own character. We're just making sure everyone knows who you are and what you've done. — Lynn Smith (@lynn_a_smith) August 28, 2019

No one needs to expend any energy. You do the heavy lifting for us. — ChantixMomFan (@ChantixMomFan) August 28, 2019

Or maybe, and just hear me out, maybe your gross actions as a Congresswoman are what people can’t come to terms with. https://t.co/wKKVRDCTkM — 🐰FOO the Merciless (@PolitiBunny) August 28, 2019

It really doesn't take much energy or money on my part. I just sit back and watch you do it to yourself. — Dan Cairns, Sr (@The_Old_DC) August 28, 2019

It’s almost as if they are reporting the news. — Marcus Saylor (@markjohnsaylor) August 28, 2019

It’s not considered a smear when it’s the truth. — Marie (@Marie9690) August 28, 2019

Why? Because you’re an anti-American fraudster who used the the largess of American taxpayers to spew hatred, division and anti-Semitic rhetoric. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) August 28, 2019

All we have to do is quote you. — TJ Morgan (@TJMorganUSA) August 28, 2019

It would be better if you faced these allegations and questions head on, that is if they are in fact false allegations. — Brent A (@KiddCann) August 28, 2019

And now a complaint has been filed with the FEC — Brent A (@KiddCann) August 28, 2019

Maybe…just hear me out. Maybe, it’s because everything you seem to stand for, and believe in, is an affront to everything this nation was founded upon, regardless of how the left tries to redefine history and its meaning. Not to mention that you’re a hypocrite. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 28, 2019

Why people are angered by you @IlhanMN: 🔸 You repeatedly push antisemitic tropes

🔸 You boycott the world's only Jewish state

🔸 You allegedly had an affair with a married man Why people aren't angered by you: 🔸 You're Muslim Stop playing the victim and own your mistakes. — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) August 28, 2019

It costs no money to speak of the facts regarding your lies and existence in Congress. And no we don't want you there. — USA6365 (@Republican6365) August 28, 2019

It’s alarming that you even are in Congress — Kelly Bushnell (@KellyAnnB11) August 28, 2019

If you have to wonder why, you're too clueless to hold your seat, which is why you will be voted out. — hulahick (@hulahick) August 28, 2019

There’s a lot more where that came from. Maybe she should face the smears head-on and stop playing the victim.

