We can understand why a guy who spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union would have a soft spot for the People’s Republic of China, but we’re having trouble believing that China has made more progress in addressing extreme poverty that “any country in the history of civilization.” We mean, that’s a pretty big claim.

.@BernieSanders: "In fairness to China and its leadership is if I’m not mistaken they have made more progress in addressing extreme poverty than any country in the history of civilization, so they’ve done a lot of things for their people." @HillTVLive https://t.co/fAGU6ZZjF6 pic.twitter.com/YY8KQOlLq5 — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2019

Considering Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward led to the deadliest famine in history and killed between 20 and 45 million people in just four years, China’s leadership had a great deal of extreme poverty to address. But China’s leadership has done a lot for its people. Is he mistaken?

Bernie Sanders praises communist China. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) August 28, 2019

Duh.

Was that before or after they killed 45 million of their own people? — Donald (@cpm_rulz) August 28, 2019

Yeah. They've dug mass graves and chucked all the poor people in them. — Suck on that, TTUN! (@Sloopyinca) August 28, 2019

Technically he’s correct. Death is one way to cure poverty. pic.twitter.com/K68ETEiuqV — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 28, 2019

He should have said China has done a lot of things TO its people. — Timothy Elliott (@TTimTexas) August 28, 2019

Easier to hit your target projections – once you starve off 50-60 million. — Ernest Gozetohell (@MuttNJeff4) August 28, 2019

Cant have poverty if all the poor people are dead pic.twitter.com/CjWd6rQeiN — Probably Libertarianism (@PLibertarianism) August 28, 2019

Bernie is correct. If everyone is poor, no one can technically be “in poverty”. Poor is just the standard of living. — Carnac the Magnificent (@BiffNola) August 28, 2019

If by “done a lot of things for their people” he means exterminate and oppress them, then he is technically correct. — Reign (@villains4_hire) August 28, 2019

Bernie,You'd better go to China to check for yourself ….People there don't even have the freedom of the press…The government has not given anything to their people, except for poverty! — Jennifer (@Jennife45652136) August 28, 2019

Is this guy serious? OMG! — Dee (@dee_deenycee) August 28, 2019

Insane — JOY JOHNSON (@JOYJOHNSON14) August 28, 2019

Lifted millions, murdered millions, whatever. — J “Beto” SanPietro (@SanpietroJ) August 28, 2019

"In the history of civilization"…🙄

This fellow is beyond hope. — William Gaines (@WilliamFGaines) August 28, 2019

Like concentration camps for over a million people…right now? — Rebekah Huang ن🇺🇸 (@HuangRebekah) August 28, 2019

So the millions in camps is what Bernie? Happy to be there?https://t.co/RJmhfLdOlH — FreeMarkets-TQN-👑 (@TechQn) August 28, 2019

Tell that to all of the muslims in their concentration camps. — gone fishing (@tturdburger68) August 28, 2019

They've also forced about 100 million women to have abortions and encouraged them to abandon their infant daughters. — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) August 28, 2019

Tienamen Square. They solve poverty by mowing people down and preventing them from having children. — Candidate X (@CandidateXvsAOC) August 28, 2019

Sure thing Bernie. I’m sure the #HongKongprotesters would absolutely agree pic.twitter.com/UlXCvH57Ig — Cannotundo (@Thomask207) August 28, 2019

Sure Komrade. Just look what they did to the protesters in Tianamen Square and what they’re doing now in Hong Kong. SMDH! — LT714RET (@DRhaods) August 28, 2019

Didn't he just praise Hong Kong protesters five minutes ago? — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) August 28, 2019

Most asinine statement on Twitter today… — johanna 🇺🇸 (@johannaihli) August 28, 2019

You are a United States Senator?? Really? For really really? — John Durkin (@jtdurkin1) August 28, 2019

This is so obviously not true. Pretty much any Western country that adopted free markets, rule of law, and government by the consent of the governed has done far far better. Not to mention the abject poor in the Chinese countryside — Parney (@pca1953) August 28, 2019

Yeah. I think you're mistaken. — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) August 28, 2019

