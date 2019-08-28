We can understand why a guy who spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union would have a soft spot for the People’s Republic of China, but we’re having trouble believing that China has made more progress in addressing extreme poverty that “any country in the history of civilization.” We mean, that’s a pretty big claim.

Considering Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward led to the deadliest famine in history and killed between 20 and 45 million people in just four years, China’s leadership had a great deal of extreme poverty to address. But China’s leadership has done a lot for its people. Is he mistaken?

Duh.

