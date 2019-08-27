Cory Booker doesn’t stand a chance of being the Democratic nominee in 2020, but he keeps hanging in there with the rest of them. Now he’s promising to root out white supremacism; after all, the majority of terrorist attacks in the country have been perpetrated by right-wing extremists, and the majority of those right-wing extremists were white supremacists.

Also note that, like everyone else keeping a tally of terrorist attacks on United States soil, Booker begins his tally starting Sept. 12, 2001 … kind of convenient.

The majority of terror attacks in this country since 9/11 have been carried out by right-wing extremists—and the majority of those have been white supremacists. As president I will use the full force of the presidency to root out white supremacist threats wherever they arise. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2019

We’d have to compare stats, but we don’t think the Las Vegas shooter was a white supremacist, nor was the Orlando nightclub shooter, nor was the Fort Hood shooter, nor the Parkland shooter, not the Boston Marathon bombers. El Paso? Yes. Dayton? No. Focusing on white supremacists is going to overlook a lot of terrorist activity.

And the one on 9/11 that killed 3000 people in a single day was carried out by 19 muslims. Will you use the "full force of the presidency" to root out Muslim extremists? What about Boston, San Bernadino & Orlando? Were those "far-right?"https://t.co/wIlGDJ0nlY — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) August 27, 2019

…..@CoryBooker your classifications is playing a dangerous hype that will have horrible consequences. Based on charges assimilated up to recently here's some info from CNN following all US terror attacks https://t.co/mXzOTL4Q7Y — Joker (@CitizenEx19) August 27, 2019

Colorblind much? Planned Parenthood, NJ. NY truck attack. Baseball shooting. OSU attack. NY/NJ bombings. St Cloud mall attack. Dallas PD shooting. Pulse Club, Orlando. Ohio machete attack. San Bernardino. UC Merced stabbing. Chattanooga, TN. Boston Marathon.#racist #Trump2020 — Shortchanged Spider (@ShortchangedS) August 27, 2019

What about the Dayton shooter! Forget about him? He was a leftist, socialist Elizabeth Warren loving, Antifa sympathizer. You also forgot the Boston Marathon bombing & the San Bernardino & Pulse Nightclub shootings were carried out by radicalized Muslims. — Reynold Rosa (@reynoldrosa) August 27, 2019

You’re lying again — Hello Central (@Readingpets) August 27, 2019

That is a lie. They have been leftists. — Jeanne Nicholson 🔹 (@JeannesTweeting) August 27, 2019

That’s actually a not true — Jay W. (@manegoals09) August 26, 2019

Completely false to say "in this country" The only way you have a foot to stand on is by applying the Orwellian Newspeak Liberal definition of Domestic Terrorism which in no way equates to all terrorist attacks in this country. But just keep lying, eventually they'll believe it. — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) August 26, 2019

This is what desperation looks like. 👆 — 🇺🇸Adam Alfonso ✝️🇺🇸 (@AlfonsoAlmond) August 26, 2019

Cory Booker, your biggest worry is how much longer you’ll last on the democrat debate stage. You’re looking like Eric Swalwell more & more every day. — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) August 27, 2019

Just because you say it, doesn't mean it true. Especially when YOU say it — John (@jcan111guitar) August 27, 2019

Did your imaginary friend tell you that? — Rip Hughes (@RipHughes) August 27, 2019

Nope. Withdraw and read up on current events. — Tim Smith (@tgsmith50) August 27, 2019

It's amusing watching Dems move from one set of buzzwords to the next. For a while,anyone that didn't agree with them were simply "racists". Now it's all abt "white supremacists". There are no appreciable "white supremacist threats", Senator. Try ideas over fear to get votes. — NonAggressionPrinciple (@NonAggressionP1) August 27, 2019

Poor Spartacus, he is still suspended in time— With every wack-a-doodle statement he seems to think he is having a profound Spartacus moment. 😳 — The Truth Will Do™ (@TheTruthWillDo) August 27, 2019

I'm not buying it Cory, but that's okay since you will never be president… — I💜USA Strong (@JimHornby) August 27, 2019

What’s ‘right wing’ about them? They are certainly in direct opposition to any conservative values. And in many cases, they align with Left wing values. It seems like ‘right wing’ is the lazy go-to title for any non-Muslim, non-gang-related atrocity. — Bryan. (@BThomas3333) August 27, 2019

Booker hasn’t gotten the memo yet that we’ve moved from white supremacy back to Trump being mentally unfit to be president.

