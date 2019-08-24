Remember back during the Obama administration when it became a thing for both the Obamas and the Bidens to release their Spotify playlists to the public? There were playlists for the holidays and playlists (both day and night) for summer vacation on Martha’s Vineyard. It was on official thing posted to the White House blog, complete with album covers.

We’d thought those days were over, but it looks like Barack Obama, or whoever it is pretending to be Barack Obama on Twitter — are the OFA guys still running the account? — doesn’t want the public to miss out on his Summer 2019 playlist.

We would have missed this news entirely had CNN not been on the case:

“We are real news, Mr. President.” Alisha Ebrahimji reports:

Not only did he pay homage to some new artists, he threw it back to some classics with Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Rolling Stones’ “Happy.”

Lizzo was over the moon when she saw that she had made the cut. She tweeted, “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DON’T MAKE THE RULES!!!”

The Obamas know how to have a good time when the music is on — whether it’s dancing on Ellen Degeneres’ show or the Easter Egg Roll, singing with Willie Nelson or at a tribute to Ray Charles.

Cue the mic drop…summer 2019, Obama out!

Remember when Hillary Clinton posted her campaign launch Spotify playlist? That was cool.

Trending

Hey look, the Obamas’ playlist even made Twitter Moments:

How many minutes until some poor Clinton staffer posts her Summer 2019 playlist?

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaCNNnewsSpotifysummer playlist