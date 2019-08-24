Remember back during the Obama administration when it became a thing for both the Obamas and the Bidens to release their Spotify playlists to the public? There were playlists for the holidays and playlists (both day and night) for summer vacation on Martha’s Vineyard. It was on official thing posted to the White House blog, complete with album covers.

We’d thought those days were over, but it looks like Barack Obama, or whoever it is pretending to be Barack Obama on Twitter — are the OFA guys still running the account? — doesn’t want the public to miss out on his Summer 2019 playlist.

With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019

We would have missed this news entirely had CNN not been on the case:

What do Lil Nas X, Steely Dan and Lizzo have in common? They're all high up on former President Barack Obama's summer 2019 playlist. https://t.co/tJXA5LZeEp — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2019

“We are real news, Mr. President.” Alisha Ebrahimji reports:

Not only did he pay homage to some new artists, he threw it back to some classics with Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Girl” and The Rolling Stones’ “Happy.” Lizzo was over the moon when she saw that she had made the cut. She tweeted, “WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DON’T MAKE THE RULES!!!” The Obamas know how to have a good time when the music is on — whether it’s dancing on Ellen Degeneres’ show or the Easter Egg Roll, singing with Willie Nelson or at a tribute to Ray Charles. Cue the mic drop…summer 2019, Obama out!

Remember when Hillary Clinton posted her campaign launch Spotify playlist? That was cool.

Fawning over your favorite leftist president: a habit you’re not going to break just because he’s out of office. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) August 24, 2019

Oooo, nobody cares what your buddy’s playlist is CNN. pic.twitter.com/10Y37ispDr — Greg, The Beard is Gone (@Money_Moose) August 24, 2019

did anyone ask? — d 🇺🇸 🔔 🗽 (@dougalpollux) August 24, 2019

Oh, everybody wants to know what the ChildGod is listening to. — Ventura Capitalist 💧 (@blackmyre) August 24, 2019

I bet all of his old speeches are on there as well! — Curtis Armstrong (@soylentgreen13) August 24, 2019

First you hire McCabe

Then headline Obama’s play list

And you STILL cry when you’re called #FakeNews. Amazing 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 24, 2019

Only the hardest hitting news — Point Blake (@pointblaek) August 24, 2019

What are things the last place cable news channel tweets about?

My Jeopardy answer. — Rep. Phil Andrews-FL28th (@RepFl25th) August 24, 2019

Yes cover his music choices. Convenient time to drop his summer playlist (in late August) right after its reported he bought a $15M estate. Why not cover that hypocrisy? — Nick Halden 🇺🇸 (@NickGHalden) August 24, 2019

Obama in a cowboy hat is the most hilarious joke on twitter today. pic.twitter.com/1EZ2dMUlPo — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) August 24, 2019

anything else going on — Nixzmaria Jeimy restrepo-arbelaez (@medellinchica) August 24, 2019

Gee guys, what inspired this insane MAGA devotion to President Trump no matter what he does or says?! No idea!!! 🙄🙄🙄 — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) August 24, 2019

Hey look, the Obamas’ playlist even made Twitter Moments:

These 44 songs make up the soundtrack to @MichelleObama and @BarackObama's summer.https://t.co/zQprb0C8Nv — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 24, 2019

Who cares — Mike (@mg1928) August 24, 2019

How many minutes until some poor Clinton staffer posts her Summer 2019 playlist?

