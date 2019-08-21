Hey, we like Vice President Mike Pence a lot and look forward to the day when he takes over the Oval Office and puts his “Handmaid’s Tale” vision of America into practice, what with the concentration camps for gays and all. But, come on, who on the Republican side didn’t get a little excited by the idea of Pence stepping aside and Nikki Haley making it a Trump/Haley ticket in 2020?

Haley put any rumors that she has her eye on the vice presidency to rest on Wednesday:

Enough of the false rumors. Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/waPyQjC8Eb — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 21, 2019

As far as we’ve seen, all the placards at Trump’s campaign rallies just read Trump … so if Pence decided he’d had it, then maybe there’d be a chance?

What false rumors? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 21, 2019

Rumors that she will replace Pence as VP on the 2020 ticket. — The Glenn (@3TProductions) August 21, 2019

This isn't how you quell rumors, it's how you start them:) — Taha Meli Arvas (@TahaMArvas) August 21, 2019

He’s not wrong.

So you’re replacing him on the ticket, then? — ThisMachineKillsFascists (@BarryLBergman1) August 21, 2019

I haven’t heard anything about this but am now very suspicious. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) August 21, 2019

This sounds like a feint maneuver in advance of a lethal surprise attack. — GrampyRick (@Grampy_Rick) August 21, 2019

Not a denial. Not even close. — BenzaiOhio, Stable Genius (@Benzaiohio) August 21, 2019

I like Mike, but I think the ticket may be stronger with you as the VP candidate and then taking over the job in 2024. But Mike has done a solid job. — Capedcrusader (@Capedcr82210140) August 21, 2019

Consider the rumors, which everyone knew about and was discussing, squashed — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 21, 2019

Haven't heard any rumors, but now 100% sure they're true — Comfortably Numb 🇨🇦 (@YGalanter) August 21, 2019

unless the rumor was that he didn't have your full support on Twitter, I'd say you just made it worse, Nikki — Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) August 21, 2019

There haven't been any rumors, but it is obvious what this means – you are replacing him on the ticket for 2020. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) August 21, 2019

the wikipedia entry for streisand effect should be a screenshot of this tweet — steve (@sschreiber13) August 21, 2019

Does this mean you’ll keep Pence as your VP when Trump fakes a heart attack and you step in as the candidate for 2020? https://t.co/thdkidbyAF — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 21, 2019

Will you please at least promise to run in 2024 with @DanCrenshawTX as your running mate. — Saltwater Tiffy (@imtherealtiffy) August 21, 2019

Agreed.

