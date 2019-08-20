Rep. Eric Swalwell will always have the distinction of being the very first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to bail from the campaign, though by some miracle he did make it to the first debate, only to hassle Old Man Biden to “pass the torch” to his younger, white successor.

Swalwell also stuck pretty close to his original game plan; with Jay Inslee, it’s climate change; with Swalwell, it was gun control. And gun control lost.

The NRA is having plenty of trouble internally these days, but Swalwell thinks he might know why:

A fifth member of the NRA's board of directors has resigned, the latest in a string of high-profile defections in recent weeks. https://t.co/MYWANkks2Z — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 20, 2019

The NRA arms school shooters. Perhaps no one would want to be affiliated with that. https://t.co/Kp4ZueI1ru — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 20, 2019

No one even believes the lie that the NRA sells firearms, so claiming that the NRA arms school shooters is a stretch even for Swalwell — not that he has anything left to lose but his seat in Congress; his pride’s long gone.

Actually, they do not arm anyone Eric. — Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) August 20, 2019

The NRA doesn’t arm anyone but law abiding citizens, #DoucheNukeEm. Stop lying 🤥. pic.twitter.com/gRRPDreGrD — Harriet Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@HarrietBaldwin) August 20, 2019

Genuine question: Why do you say stupid shit like this? You have to know you’re going to get called out and ratioed into the next continent. Why do you do it? — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) August 20, 2019

Wait, where can I get my NRA issued weapon? — Andy R. (@arobidy) August 20, 2019

They have been a bit tardy with mine also. — Vic Johnston (@GVJhnstn) August 20, 2019

FYI, I didn't buy my firearm from the @NRA. They did, however, teach me how to use it safely. — Tesla ☆USA☆Patriot☆ (@TeslaIndy) August 20, 2019

Stop the lies. Try honesty for a change!! …a new concept I know. Also try writing meaningful legislation….another new concept. — Semper Fi to the Truth (@nitewing76) August 20, 2019

Wow you would think I would be shocked by this wildly inaccurate statement but…

It's you. — Converted Liberal (@ConvertdLiberal) August 20, 2019

I’m pro-gun, pro-life, anti-illegal immigration, pro-free market and I believe in limited government. Even I could get as much of the Democrat vote as Eric did. — Mike Hopkins (@ksmikehopkins) August 20, 2019

Harsh.

I must have missed the free gun day. — Jim Roland (@JimRoland15) August 20, 2019

Damn, I never got anything from them except for a magazine subscription and a cool duffel bag… — Mark Camarigg (@krucam) August 20, 2019

So, you tracked the firearms used and they got them from where? The NRA retail store or the NRA online store. If I remember right, honesty was one of those important traits for the founding fathers. I guess that’s just very old school. — Top Pop (@ladwig_jeff) August 20, 2019

I would like to see your logic trail on that. — Matt (@MattinKansas66) August 20, 2019

Everything you know is wrong — Just_Mike_S (@Just_Mike_S) August 20, 2019

Says the failed presidential candidate nobody wanted to be affiliated with. — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) August 20, 2019

0% — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) August 20, 2019

How many shooters are even NRA members? Has there been one? — Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) August 20, 2019

The one that STOPPED the shooter and saved lives in Sutherland Springs was an NRA member… — Katie Thulin (@katiet121) August 20, 2019

Are you saying the @NRA knows who is a potential 'school shooter' and gives them a firearm? They defend #2A rights from tyrants like you. They don't arm anyone. — .02 cents (@xPsycoholiCx) August 20, 2019

