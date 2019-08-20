Rep. Eric Swalwell will always have the distinction of being the very first 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to bail from the campaign, though by some miracle he did make it to the first debate, only to hassle Old Man Biden to “pass the torch” to his younger, white successor.

Swalwell also stuck pretty close to his original game plan; with Jay Inslee, it’s climate change; with Swalwell, it was gun control. And gun control lost.

The NRA is having plenty of trouble internally these days, but Swalwell thinks he might know why:

No one even believes the lie that the NRA sells firearms, so claiming that the NRA arms school shooters is a stretch even for Swalwell — not that he has anything left to lose but his seat in Congress; his pride’s long gone.

Harsh.

