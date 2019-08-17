Look, the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland Saturday was pretty much pointless, although it succeeded in its goal of drawing out Antifa in large numbers to provoke threats and violent clashes (including attacks on the media, as usual).

After a while, the organizers decided to pile into a couple of buses and get out of Dodge, but not before a group of Antifa protesters attacked the buses and the people in them with a hammer:

Antifa attacks people on a bus. They try to pull them out and hit them with a hammer. #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/JSkCE1Vrcy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

This is why @realDonaldTrump sent a tweet this morning about Antifa. The mayor @tedwheeler in Portland is allowing lawlessness. Attacking people with a hammer is violent assault. Best part is :48 when a weak Antifa nut falls trying to fight a literal bus. pic.twitter.com/vrjNS3kyEb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 17, 2019

The guy falling after failing to break a bus window is pretty entertaining, for sure.

When the buses left, antifa chased it down and broke windows. One antifa guy fell down. pic.twitter.com/ySyfIzO7ii — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

And here it is in handy GIF format:

heres a gif pic.twitter.com/xpudTNOE55 — racist bone not-haver (@GuyBeinDude) August 17, 2019

Anitfa throws rocks and hammers and smashes windows of bus that contained Proud Boys in it. Reporting live #PortlandProtest #antifa #proudboys pic.twitter.com/5ZT27gqHCD — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2019

Antifa in the teal shirt bonks himself in the head with a fire extinguisher. Doubt he had that many brain cells to lose to begin with. pic.twitter.com/ZEKtabghM8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 17, 2019

Pretty sure this a scene in "Escape From New York" https://t.co/5xCuvMaWje — #ClearTheShelters #AdoptDontShop #ShelterSaturday (@Cameron_Gray) August 17, 2019

“Escape from Portland.”

At least the locals were kind-hearted:

Passerby to a group of right-wing protesters: 'Are you antifa?' They answer no. 'So, what are you doing in my city?'#PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/aY9ODiI6f3 — KOIN News (@KOINNews) August 17, 2019

The City of Antifa. Is that something they’re proud of? https://t.co/KoMaXQN5ZI — Michelle (@MichelleInCAL) August 17, 2019

Man was beaten and maced by Antifa. He wandered off dazed and bloodied and collapsed in a parking lot. No authorities have helped him yet. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/Jq36rhAF22 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

It truly is the city of Antifa — they’ve taken over. So don’t be caught out in the street holding any hate symbols like an American flag.

We don’t know who this guy is talking, but he’s our favorite person today; notice how the Antifa goon is at a total loss for words when asked to give up the stolen MAGA hat: “No.” And then he tries to damage it somehow with his mighty paws:

Antifa steals a MAGA hat from someone. A concerned citizen tries to intervene: “The hatred is not embedded within us, it’s created.” pic.twitter.com/KqC966dMIS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

And Buck Sexton has a great closing point:

Antifa’s psychotic hostility to journalists who will actually show the world what they are doing in public (without favorable Leftist editing) is all you really have to know about their character and intentions https://t.co/mw6cKKwq1j — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 17, 2019

#Antifa protester to police: “You know your a parasite.” The police are literally protecting you so that the #ProudBoys don’t come over a beat you up. I’m sure your parents are so proud. pic.twitter.com/6NUoTCHFzg — Ryan Jensen (@realRyanJensen) August 17, 2019

