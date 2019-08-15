We understand that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to come out and say something in response to Israel banning Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s trip to “Palestine” (as they called it on their official itinerary), but it couldn’t have been something he wanted to do; it’s like Nancy Pelosi always having to stand with The Squad in the end with a smile on her face.

At least Schumer made it through two whole tweets without mentioning President Trump, but is he serious? He thinks Israel not welcoming to congresswomen who have tried to get Congress to support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement is going to hurt support for Israel in America? If you support the BDS movement and by extension Omar and Tlaib, you already don’t support Israel — it’s loud and clear.

How about no, Chuck. Israel has been paying attention to the very open debate in our Congress over supporting BDS and it knows where the players stand.

Trending

It must be nice to live in a sovereign nation that takes its borders seriously.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: banBDSChuck SchumerIlhan OmarIsraelPalestineRashida Tlaibsupport