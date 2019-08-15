We understand that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had to come out and say something in response to Israel banning Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s trip to “Palestine” (as they called it on their official itinerary), but it couldn’t have been something he wanted to do; it’s like Nancy Pelosi always having to stand with The Squad in the end with a smile on her face.

At least Schumer made it through two whole tweets without mentioning President Trump, but is he serious? He thinks Israel not welcoming to congresswomen who have tried to get Congress to support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement is going to hurt support for Israel in America? If you support the BDS movement and by extension Omar and Tlaib, you already don’t support Israel — it’s loud and clear.

Denying entry to members of the United States Congress is a sign of weakness, not strength. It will only hurt the U.S.-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2019

No democratic society should fear an open debate. Many strong supporters of Israel will be deeply disappointed in this decision, which the Israeli government should reverse. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2019

How about no, Chuck. Israel has been paying attention to the very open debate in our Congress over supporting BDS and it knows where the players stand.

I dont think ppl who support BDS have much support for Israel — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) August 15, 2019

If we send Tlaib or Omar there we're not sending our best. — The Brooding Manatee ™ (@BroodingManatee) August 15, 2019

Hahahahaha. Chuckles, No shirt no shoes no service is not a sign of weakness. — Rich Torpe (@RichTorpe) August 15, 2019

No, they’re not obligated to let foreigners in. — Richbirdhunter (@Richbirdhunter) August 15, 2019

😂🖕😂 — 🇺🇸 Freedom Consultant 🇺🇸 (@NoConsultFee) August 15, 2019

CORRECTION: Denying entry to anti-Semitic Jew-hating harpies who support economic destruction of your country is a sign of STRENGTH. This smart action by @netanyahu will bolster the U.S.-Israel relationship and increase support for #Israel in America. #RashidaTlaib #IlhanOmar — God Bless Texas (@GHalv) August 15, 2019

Ilhan Omar & Rashida Tlaib do not support Israel, far from it, they are virulently anti-Israel. It is not a U.S. government sanctioned visit, it is an Israel hate pot stirring trip. Their trip to Israel is being funded by supporters of terrorism against Israel.#BibiNetanyahu — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) August 15, 2019

Denying entry to members of the United States Congress that are "TROJAN HORSES" is a sign of strength. It will only help the U.S.-Israel relationship and support for Israel in America.

"FIXED IT" — 🇺🇸#WINNING #MAGA #WWG1WGA (@WinningWwg1wga) August 15, 2019

The government of Israel has no political, diplomatic, or ethical obligation to permit enemies of their nation into their country. As a sovereign nation, they decide who enters and who doesn't ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) August 15, 2019

It must be nice to live in a sovereign nation that takes its borders seriously.

This is coming from a N.Y. Leftist Jew. What hurts is antisemitism, which your fellow congresswomen support. Israel has every right to deny entrance to these antisemites — sequoiagaia 👌 (@sequoiagaia) August 15, 2019

Good for Israel! Those two Congresswomen have shown that they are enemies of their country. Unlike the U.S., Israel is not into PC garbage & pandering to enemies of state. — Lisa Jimenez (@LisaJimenezHere) August 15, 2019

Israel has tried appealing to progressive values and appeasing its enemies to no avail. The left hates Israel more than ever. Perhaps Israel should start fighting fire with fire. You boycott us, we boycott you. Sounds good to me. — Sam Levine (@SamLevine84) August 15, 2019

Many of us wish our Congresspeople had even half the stones of Israeli leadership. — Phil D. Grasshopper (@GrasshopperPhil) August 15, 2019

It will actually strengthen the relationship. — Todd White 🇺🇸🌟🌟🌟 (@twhite0813) August 15, 2019

Doesn’t hurt my support! I’m glad they banned anti semites — Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (@LydiaRodarte) August 15, 2019

Please visit Iran and China.

They are missing your party. — Lucian Anton von Martin (@LucianVon) August 15, 2019

Related: