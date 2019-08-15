We suppose all of America was glued to their TVs Thursday morning to watch Beto O’Rourke re-re-re-launch his presidential campaign from El Paso, so it’s no wonder no one seems to have noticed that former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced he was dropping out.

This morning, I’m announcing that I’m no longer running for President. While this campaign didn’t have the outcome we were hoping for, every moment has been worthwhile & I’m thankful to everyone who supported this campaign and our entire team.https://t.co/1ijSjkbzzd — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) August 15, 2019

See how easy it is to drop out? You just make a quick little video and get back to normal life. Just something to think about.

Governor @Hickenlooper didn't enter this race to advance an ideology, he got in to serve others. That's why he first ran for mayor of Denver, and that's why Coloradans elected him governor—twice. I'm grateful for his commitment to public service. We need more leaders like him. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 15, 2019

From one former mayor to another—grateful for your run and commitment to bring more positivity into our politics. We'll miss you out on the trail! https://t.co/48SCPSYFMO — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 15, 2019

It was inspiring to see @Hickenlooper’s commitment to bettering our country during his campaign. I’m looking forward to fighting alongside him as we work to elect Democrats up and down the ballot in 2020. https://t.co/gBXikfXaWh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 15, 2019

.@Hickenlooper, thank you for your leadership and your friendship on the campaign trail. I know whatever you do next, you will continue to serve the people and make our nation a better place for all. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 15, 2019

.@Hickenlooper is the opposite of "all foam, no beer!” Thank you Governor for your public service and the experience and ideas you brought to this race. https://t.co/iVhpTE1qMU — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 15, 2019

.@Hickenlooper was a great mayor and governor, and helped shape the presidential race with his pragmatic viewpoint. He provided a valuable voice in this primary, bringing the ideas and solutions he successfully championed in Colorado to the national debate. — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) August 15, 2019

John Hickenlooper is a patriot and a very decent person. He was a great Mayor, a great Governor and his voice was incredibly important to the 2020 nomination process. I enjoyed getting to know him on the trail. https://t.co/MisrBvZmO6 — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) August 15, 2019

John—we are grateful for the experience, perspective, and diligence you brought to this race. I wish you and your family well as you consider the road ahead. https://t.co/k6xUjjXRiu — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 15, 2019

You do realize that all of you will be doing the same thing over the next few months, right?

