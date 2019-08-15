We suppose all of America was glued to their TVs Thursday morning to watch Beto O’Rourke re-re-re-launch his presidential campaign from El Paso, so it’s no wonder no one seems to have noticed that former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper announced he was dropping out.

See how easy it is to drop out? You just make a quick little video and get back to normal life. Just something to think about.

You do realize that all of you will be doing the same thing over the next few months, right?

