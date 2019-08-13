Anthony Scaramucci got into hot water with squad leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by saying he’d gone “neutral” on Donald Trump, but that same day, renowned actor Tom Arnold took credit for turning Scaramucci against Trump. And whatever happened to his “centrist” news source, The Scaramucci Post, that he announced back in 2017?

In any case, The Mooch has weaseled his way back into the news by being critical of his former boss, and on Tuesday he offered up his hot take that President Trump calling CNN’s Chris Cuomo “Fredo” was not only an insult to Italian-Americans — it was un-American (in all caps).

“Think about it, someday it could be you.” Oh, no. The horror, the horror.

He wishes he were the new Michael Avenatti.

