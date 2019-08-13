Anthony Scaramucci got into hot water with squad leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by saying he’d gone “neutral” on Donald Trump, but that same day, renowned actor Tom Arnold took credit for turning Scaramucci against Trump. And whatever happened to his “centrist” news source, The Scaramucci Post, that he announced back in 2017?

In any case, The Mooch has weaseled his way back into the news by being critical of his former boss, and on Tuesday he offered up his hot take that President Trump calling CNN’s Chris Cuomo “Fredo” was not only an insult to Italian-Americans — it was un-American (in all caps).

He knows this is insulting to many Italian Americans. He knows it and he likes it. Think about it someday it could be you. ITS UNAMERICAN. Presidential Harassment!! https://t.co/KYbKi9qvM8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 13, 2019

“Think about it, someday it could be you.” Oh, no. The horror, the horror.

You're embarrassing yourself. Just remember, the left will always hate you, no matter what. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) August 13, 2019

And now the right is growing unfond of you too. Fredo Mooch. — Spaceman Basic 🚀 Mike (@mikegehringer) August 13, 2019

enough already Mooch. It's embarrassing. — Mick DeFoe (@MickDeFoe) August 13, 2019

I thought you were better than this, Mooch. — Conservative Student (@ExBigRight) August 13, 2019

No Mooch. It absolutely is not insulting to Italian Americans. We get it. Trump no longer likes you. You like your media career and want to be on CNN and MSNBC. We get it, you need to virtue signal like a clown now. It isn’t insulting in any way to anyone other than Cuomo. — Anthony (@PhinsTweets) August 13, 2019

Jesus, did you fall down and smack your little head on the pavement? Give me break you big 😂😂😂😂👶👶👶👶 — DragonMom (@housedrago) August 13, 2019

Mooch you have lost your mind. Making fun of a guy who mocks 50% of the country daily is not racism. Get a real job — thelidlives (@thelidlives) August 13, 2019

It's insulting to inferior little brothers. It has nothing to do with being Italian. Absolutely nothing. — whizwith (@Lopper11) August 13, 2019

Your 15 minutes is up — Tonya (@blissful_214) August 13, 2019

You are such a cry baby Fredo! — Papa Yo Mama (@papajoe1027) August 13, 2019

Weak — Ryan Harn (@rjh9aer) August 13, 2019

Shut up Mooch. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) August 13, 2019

FFS, you call yourself 'Mooch'. — Verbaluce (@verbaluce) August 13, 2019

Fredo…? The Godfather character…? Is "offensive" to Italian Americans? Um, no. Or at least if it is, why has it NOT been between 1972 and 2019? — Mark Gunderson (@Gunny_83) August 13, 2019

Mooch has classic delayed onset Trump Derangement Syndrome. Its becoming an epidemic. — Klondike (@Fridaythedog) August 13, 2019

You are so full of 🐮💩you phony — GingerMarple (@GingerMarple) August 13, 2019

Not true Mooch. I’m Italian and I’ve been talking to other Italians all day and no one is “offended” by this. It’s a movie reference…. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 13, 2019

How'd he put up with you for 11 days?? Seriously. Cuomo called himself Fredo back in 2010. This is the best he can do: make a scene and hope for ratings. Sad way to live. — Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) August 13, 2019

Anthony Scaramucci is the new Michael Avenatti. — Charlie Payne (@charliespayne) August 13, 2019

He wishes he were the new Michael Avenatti.

Good grief, just put your phone down. — Cindy Somerville 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cindy_csomer37) August 13, 2019

