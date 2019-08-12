As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the forecast called for lefty head explosions as the White House announced that it was going to enforce a Clinton-era law “to ensure that non-citizens do not abuse our public benefit programs and jeopardize the safety net needed by vulnerable Americans.”

Of course, it didn’t matter to most in the media that this law had been passed under President Clinton; President Obama had done nothing to enforce it, and that’s the way they liked it. (ThinkProgress, without mentioning Clinton, said that President Trump was “weaponizing” the existing program, which had bipartisan support when Clinton signed it into law in 1996).

That’s a pretty clear sign of where the Democrats stood on illegal immigration in 1996 and where they stand now, which certainly looks like open borders, free health care, and possibly free college for illegals.

As Twitchy also reported, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio managed to draw about 15 people to a speech in Iowa over the weekend, and he also scored an impressive zero-point-zero in the Iowa State Fair’s unscientific “corn kernel” poll. But that doesn’t mean he’s not fired up:

Presidential candidate @BilldeBlasio announced his plans to sue the Trump administration over a new rule allowing the government to take reliance on public assistance into account when making visa renewal decisions. https://t.co/diZ1fWwz8Z — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 12, 2019

De Blasio tells Trump he'll see him in court over new rule blocking federal assistance to immigrants https://t.co/5C59T9kzRM — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) August 12, 2019

Here’s his official statement:

“The President is launching a direct assault on our immigrant brothers and sisters,” de Blasio whines, while his commissioner of immigrant affairs calls enforcement of Clinton’s law “another attempt by the Trump administration to instill fear and concern among working immigrant families.”

OK, see you in court. Honest question: Is there one Democratic candidate — just one — who regularly puts current American citizens before immigrants — illegal immigrants in particular?

Trying so hard to stay relevant. — Salty Mermaid 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@MermaidMAGA) August 12, 2019

The law clearly states immigrants who are LIKELY to use government programs are inadmissible. This is as it should be. And if it applies to legal immigrants, it should doubly apply to illegal aliens. — jcope (@jtcope4) August 12, 2019

Just wait till the action starts,boy this is going to be a blast,we'll get the last laugh.Let them run free,get it all out,talk never hurt anyone.They don't own a darn thing,but that mouth is always flapping..LOL — USA4freedom (@Saints4Freedom) August 12, 2019

What is it with these Dems & their never-ending frivolous lawsuits against Trump? Nothing better to do @BilldeBlasio? Take care of your police force. They are disgruntled with you. — Leeze Chan (@chan_leeze) August 12, 2019

Bill you're an absolute douchebag, you don't have a chance in hell on winning let alone be nominated. — Thomas Ferrari (@mdlawdawg350) August 12, 2019

@BilldeBlasio is simultaneously campaigning for president, trying to sue the incumbent president, and claiming he's leading New York City. Reality: NYC is in absolute SHAMBLES, his poll numbers are at 0%, and he stands no chance of taking the president to court. More lies, Billy. — Joshua Mansbach (@JoshuaMansbach) August 12, 2019

