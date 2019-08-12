As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the forecast called for lefty head explosions as the White House announced that it was going to enforce a Clinton-era law “to ensure that non-citizens do not abuse our public benefit programs and jeopardize the safety net needed by vulnerable Americans.”

Of course, it didn’t matter to most in the media that this law had been passed under President Clinton; President Obama had done nothing to enforce it, and that’s the way they liked it. (ThinkProgress, without mentioning Clinton, said that President Trump was “weaponizing” the existing program, which had bipartisan support when Clinton signed it into law in 1996).

That’s a pretty clear sign of where the Democrats stood on illegal immigration in 1996 and where they stand now, which certainly looks like open borders, free health care, and possibly free college for illegals.

As Twitchy also reported, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio managed to draw about 15 people to a speech in Iowa over the weekend, and he also scored an impressive zero-point-zero in the Iowa State Fair’s unscientific “corn kernel” poll. But that doesn’t mean he’s not fired up:

Here’s his official statement:

“The President is launching a direct assault on our immigrant brothers and sisters,” de Blasio whines, while his commissioner of immigrant affairs calls enforcement of Clinton’s law “another attempt by the Trump administration to instill fear and concern among working immigrant families.”

OK, see you in court. Honest question: Is there one Democratic candidate — just one — who regularly puts current American citizens before immigrants — illegal immigrants in particular?

Fix your damn train system, man.

