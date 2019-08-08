As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Fox News anchor Shepard Smith was very upset by the news that ICE had conducted a raid of several locations across Mississippi and detained approximately 680 illegal aliens pursuant to federal warrants. As we said then, Smith’s soliloquy could have come straight out of the mouth of a Democrat presidential candidate or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves came out in support of ICE Wednesday:

Glad to see that ICE is working hard to enforce our immigration laws. 680 aliens detained in Mississippi today. We must enforce our laws, for the safety of all Americans. Well done @USAttyHurst and @realDonaldTrump. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 7, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar somehow managed to tie the raids to the El Paso mass shooting on Saturday, saying that the Hispanic community had already been dehumanized and targeted, and the only logical end was violence.

How dare you applaud as hundreds of children are left orphaned by ICE. How dare you associate danger with this community days after a mass shooting targeting their community. This is the language of dehumanization and its only logical end is violence.https://t.co/WlsgYVP9e9 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 8, 2019

Omar’s claim that the only logical end is violence is telling, seeing that just a couple of weeks ago squad captain Ocasio-Cortez had opposed an anti-BDS resolution in the House, saying that her concern was that the meat of the resolution “forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.” In other words, violence.

Of course, both the cable and broadcast news networks are playing up the separation of children from their illegal immigrant parents:

Crying children left in wake of sweeping ICE raids of undocumented immigrants @DianneG reports https://t.co/QqXgBEFUEv pic.twitter.com/GWeT5Ksz1S — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) August 8, 2019

"I don't know where I'm going to eat," a weeping 11-year-old girl pleads after her father was arrested in yesterday's massive roundup of undocumented immigrants in Mississippi. In some cases, the arrests left children without their parents. https://t.co/sBwVcU1mj0 pic.twitter.com/L0r49nXGSZ — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 8, 2019

We guarantee she’ll be fed.

First they are not orphaned. Their parents put them in this situation. Why have they not applied for work permits? Why did employers not work with them to get documents?

Violence is NOT the only logical end and your words do not make anything better but only serve to provoke!! — Ric (@ric_stanford) August 8, 2019

I’m sure you meant orphaned by their parents. — James Grant (@FajaLife) August 8, 2019

They were left orphaned by their illegal parents. — Ray Fields (@NoFreeInFreedom) August 8, 2019

Their parents orphaned them of their own volition. We will be stuck caring for them now, and they will be well cared for. — author (@USA_n_books) August 8, 2019

Their parents were irresponsible for BREAKING OUR LAWS. Sit down and be quiet. — Julie (@julieasmyle) August 8, 2019

Rep Omar, aren’t these children’s parents responsible for leaving them as orphans if they didn’t make their court appointments or crossed illegally? This story seems to imply that removing for most won’t occur immediately.https://t.co/NEug0Itxxo — Carl (@CarlDFW) August 8, 2019

Ice didn't kill their parents. They arrested them. Just like the police arrest Americans for breaking the law and separate them from their children. And hell yes, I applaud our laws being upheld FINALLY. Something you swore to do, I believe. 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Jeanne Nicholson 🔹 (@JeannesTweeting) August 8, 2019

They aren’t orphaned their parents are still alive. Every child with an incarcerated parent is separated from them that’s what happens when parents break the law. — Julia Marie (@celestial_chic) August 8, 2019

Orphaned? Are their parents dead now? What do you think happens to children when their parents get arrested for reasons unrelated to immigration, exactly? — DeusExPostFacto (@DeusExPostFacto) August 8, 2019

Their parents broke the law, just as if they broke into your house & stole your belongings so they could have a better life. The kids pay the price, but the parents made the bad decisions, like hundreds of thousands of Americans make bad decisions every day. We have to have laws! — Lu Post (@post_lu) August 8, 2019

Why are you defending one of the worst employers in the country who deliberately replaced whistleblowing black and women workers with illegals? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 8, 2019

NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW they screamed at us. Until now. — WarriorMama (@warriormama1019) August 8, 2019

How dare you support criminal foreign nationals over American citizens.#ICEraids — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) August 8, 2019

How dare we applaud laws being enforced? How dare you not? — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) August 8, 2019

If an elected representative doesn’t like a law, she should work to change a law. Meanwhile, laws should be enforced. They were passed by a majority of the House and Senate and signed by a President. They should be respected. — Mary Olsen (@maryeolsen) August 8, 2019

I applaud ICE. — Jazz ✏️Build the WALL ❗️🆗 🏳️‍🌈 (@JazzDeeApple) August 8, 2019

If you want to be a political activist no one is stopping you. But do you understand that these are federal laws put in place by Congress and that it is the duty of the executive to enforce the law? All recent presidents have conducted these raids. — Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) August 8, 2019

How dare you not enforce our nations laws — Fun in Sun (@Az4May) August 8, 2019

This rhetoric here is exactly why Trump is going to win 2020, thanks for playing. — Jonathan Brooks (@Brooks1722) August 8, 2019

Don't separate them. Escort the whole family to the border if you don't want to separate them. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@steve15522) August 8, 2019

"Liberal Privilege" is not a free pass to encourage law breakers who HAPPENED to be parents. You encourage, more will be separated. Stop encouraging people to come here illegally you are adding to the problem!! — Christy Blackwell (@ChristyBlackwe8) August 8, 2019

Here is Ilhan Omar displaying her un American ways again by trying to scare people into censoring their speech because “it may end in violence”. Also, using tragedy to further her agenda. This is so disgusting. People need to vote her out — Linda Knows Nothing🐉 (@wakeupwithlinda) August 8, 2019

don't be so alarmed…just someone who did something…. — Robert Lagueux (@BobLagueuxCSN) August 8, 2019

