We’re so old we thought Amnesty International was all about letter-writing campaigns in support of political prisoners, but it turns out they issue travel advisories too, and the organization is warning travelers to “be wary of the ubiquity of firearms among the population” and “avoid places where large numbers of people gather.”

Oh, and you might be at even greater risk depending upon your race and sexual orientation and you should plan accordingly.

You know what we should do — we should build a giant border wall across the entire southern border of the United States and post this sign every 40 yards to warn illegal immigrants what they’re getting into — besides concentration camps.

Seriously, just stay away if you can’t handle it.

Funny, they warn about schools, churches, and shopping malls but don’t give any guidance on which cities to avoid.

