We’re so old we thought Amnesty International was all about letter-writing campaigns in support of political prisoners, but it turns out they issue travel advisories too, and the organization is warning travelers to “be wary of the ubiquity of firearms among the population” and “avoid places where large numbers of people gather.”

Oh, and you might be at even greater risk depending upon your race and sexual orientation and you should plan accordingly.

Amnesty International today issued a travel warning calling for travelers and visitors to the United States to exercise extreme caution due to rampant gun violence, which has become so prevalent in the US that it amounts to a human rights crisis. https://t.co/bsVsiBOO5K pic.twitter.com/CVWEyVzR3c — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) August 7, 2019

You know what we should do — we should build a giant border wall across the entire southern border of the United States and post this sign every 40 yards to warn illegal immigrants what they’re getting into — besides concentration camps.

Ernest Coverson, campaign manager for the End Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA, said: “Travelers to the United States should remain cautious that the country does not adequately protect people’s right to be safe, regardless of who they might be." — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) August 7, 2019

"People in the United States cannot reasonably expect to be free from harm – a guarantee of not being shot is impossible. Once again, it is chillingly clear that the U.S. government is unwilling to ensure protection against gun violence." https://t.co/0XhFMRhQNr — Amnesty International (@amnestyusa) August 7, 2019

Seriously, just stay away if you can’t handle it.

Lol you clowns — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 7, 2019

Oh God. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) August 7, 2019

LMAO get lost — Inquisitor of Man 🇺🇸 (@InquisitorOfMan) August 7, 2019

Finally, immigration reform! — Bama Breeze 🏖 (@RichardSTucker) August 7, 2019

pew pew pew — Rocco Santarelli (@satirelli) August 7, 2019

So you're telling travelers to stay out of majority-minority cities, right? — [email protected] (@deux_part) August 7, 2019

Funny, they warn about schools, churches, and shopping malls but don’t give any guidance on which cities to avoid.

This is hysterical nonsense. — Zeemo (@zeemo_n) August 7, 2019

And just like that, I no longer trust anything you say. Good job. — Plàya Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) August 7, 2019

This isn't about danger or gun deaths. This is politics. — Sanguine Sam (@DangerousDialog) August 7, 2019

Good, tell everyone to stay out. — Oso (@oso1248) August 7, 2019

Thank you. Now maybe some of the illegals will stay home. — Terrie (@Texas56) August 7, 2019

Thanks for pushing the law enforcement narrative used to justify police violence and promote the carceral state despite historically low amounts of violent crime in order to score a point, assholes. — WhatFreshHellIsThisHat (@Popehat) August 7, 2019

I'm glad I stopped my monthly donations to you clowns.

This is ridiculous.

Also, why did I never see something like this when London surpassed NYC in knife violence? — Señia (@ayasgirl) August 7, 2019

Gun violence is actually at an all time low in the United States. Now suicides, gang violence (in urban areas) and mass shootings are up but overall gun violence and gun deaths are down by a large percentage. — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 7, 2019

Make sure you post it where asylum seekers can see it. Good grief. What a ridiculous stunt. — Maribeth Price (@mbprice5) August 7, 2019

Your warning is a complete crock of leftist propaganda. Reported crimes with guns are DOWN in he U.S. and you damned well know it. You’re now exposed as a cabal of left-wing hacks. — Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) August 7, 2019

Hopefully Mexico is included in your travel ban, since their cartel related shootings, kidnappings and deaths are worse than the US. — Carol Taylor (@Causeygyrl) August 7, 2019

And still our borders are overrun by illegal trespassers who claim they’re escaping “violence” in their own countries and then illegally obtain residences next door to drug lords they claim they were escaping in their own countries. No one can escape random rampant violent acts. — Leann Files (@LeannEAF) August 7, 2019

Let's build a wall to quarantine the United States! — Friendly Neighborhood Crazee™🤔 (@Crazizzle) August 7, 2019

This is necessary. Left my car unlocked last night and when I came out this morning a war between white supremacists and MS-13 had broken out. Dangerous place, that US. — Michael H. Pelech (@michaelpelech10) August 7, 2019

Comedy gold. — Evan (@ThatFakeGuyDan) August 7, 2019

In 3 weeks in the US I‘ve had to dodge bullets every single day. Glad to make it out of here alive!

Seriously, you guys are insane — binary tree 🇺🇸 (@oegn85) August 7, 2019

Related: