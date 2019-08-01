There’s been so much attention paid to the president being a white supremacist — Don Lemon pushed it both nights of the Democratic debates and of course there were those racist tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings and “the squad” — that we don’t remember how long ago the squad was accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of racism … it seemed she was always singling out those four women of color for criticism.

It seems all that is behind them now and they’re back to the smiling pals pictured on the cover of Rolling Stone. Omar posted to Instagram and Twitter how happy she is that Pelosi made arrangements to “send her back” to Mother Africa.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfricacaptionIlhan OmarNancy Pelosiphoto-op