There’s been so much attention paid to the president being a white supremacist — Don Lemon pushed it both nights of the Democratic debates and of course there were those racist tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings and “the squad” — that we don’t remember how long ago the squad was accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of racism … it seemed she was always singling out those four women of color for criticism.

It seems all that is behind them now and they’re back to the smiling pals pictured on the cover of Rolling Stone. Omar posted to Instagram and Twitter how happy she is that Pelosi made arrangements to “send her back” to Mother Africa.

They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽 So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 1, 2019

From @IlhanMN’s Instagram: “They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me. So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa.” pic.twitter.com/mvF3pRFp2K — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

Stay as long as you would like. — Intellectually Honest (@Intel_Honest) August 1, 2019

Fun, fun, fun – on the taxpayers' dime. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) August 1, 2019

She is not a victim. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) August 1, 2019

They look like best friends, which is everything you need to know about Social Media and why it’s poison. — ryan (@ryan53724450) August 1, 2019

Not staged at all. That is the fakest shit I ever seen. — Nick James (@NickJam52696030) August 1, 2019

Pelosi hugging The Squad this tightly is a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see how it pays off for her. https://t.co/qoObfbA6Sa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

This will backfire so badly. — 🇨🇦 GeorganneB 🇺🇸 (@georganneb) August 1, 2019

I smell desperation on both. — Mauricio (@AtheeHeureux27) August 1, 2019

Pelosi on the second photo : "Help me, please" — Paul K (@pvkom36) August 1, 2019

So, did they sneak across the border? Or, did they enter that country legally?!?!#KAG2020 — Tony Cappi (@tony_da_cappi01) August 1, 2019

Funny how they were too afraid to publicize this while still in country. Having to wait til after their secret fly-in, fly-out visit only proves the point of the region is completely unstable. — 🎙 мα¢к αƒтєя мι∂ηιgнт 🌐 (@MackAfterMdnite) August 1, 2019

But, Pelosi was a racist just a few weeks ago according to the squad 🤔😂🤣 — Vigilante (@streetjustice90) August 1, 2019

Looks like Ilhan and AOC really are running the show these days. — Jay D Lenner Jr (@jdlenner) August 1, 2019

Now only if they would stay there and try to fix that nation with their hip new-age economics. — Messiah of Kek (@messiah_of_kek) August 1, 2019

So contrived and cheesy. — allen (@thebrooktown) August 1, 2019

Agree completely — TheRealRunninboy (@TRunninboy) August 1, 2019

Senior citizen and her caretaker on vacation. Very heartwarming IMO. — Harold (@Nikk1066) August 1, 2019

H.

E.

L.

P. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 1, 2019

Blink twice if you need help… — Presley (@presleyjaxx) August 1, 2019

Visual representation of the Democratic Party being pulled to radical left. — Andrew Hinton (@iAMHinton) August 1, 2019

I mean, there's the obvious "*Record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation…" — Zell (@ZellTietj) August 1, 2019

Another western hostage abducted in Africa. — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) August 1, 2019

Thank god the Xanax just kicked in. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) August 1, 2019

Stockholm syndrome: a congressional case study. — RCD (@RobsRcd) August 1, 2019

Who's The Boss? — John Shade Vick (@johnshadevick) August 1, 2019

If I’m not back in 5 minutes, send help. — Every Justice Dem is a Public School Failure 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) August 1, 2019

Is this a trap? It feels like a trap. — Sonny Smith (@sonnywayne87) August 1, 2019

….am I smiling? — eric walter (@daleranger) August 1, 2019

“I want you to meet someone that did something” — Gangdalf (@Gangdalf1) August 1, 2019

Lol photo ops — Laura (@laura_lcl30) August 1, 2019

Related: