There’s been so much attention paid to the president being a white supremacist — Don Lemon pushed it both nights of the Democratic debates and of course there were those racist tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings and “the squad” — that we don’t remember how long ago the squad was accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of racism … it seemed she was always singling out those four women of color for criticism.
It seems all that is behind them now and they’re back to the smiling pals pictured on the cover of Rolling Stone. Omar posted to Instagram and Twitter how happy she is that Pelosi made arrangements to “send her back” to Mother Africa.
They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽
So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 1, 2019
From @IlhanMN’s Instagram:
“They said ‘send her back’ but Speaker Pelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me. So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa.” pic.twitter.com/mvF3pRFp2K
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019
Stay as long as you would like.
— Intellectually Honest (@Intel_Honest) August 1, 2019
Fun, fun, fun – on the taxpayers' dime.
— Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) August 1, 2019
She is not a victim.
— Jimni27 (@jimni27) August 1, 2019
They look like best friends, which is everything you need to know about Social Media and why it’s poison.
— ryan (@ryan53724450) August 1, 2019
Not staged at all. That is the fakest shit I ever seen.
— Nick James (@NickJam52696030) August 1, 2019
Pelosi hugging The Squad this tightly is a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see how it pays off for her. https://t.co/qoObfbA6Sa
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019
This will backfire so badly.
— 🇨🇦 GeorganneB 🇺🇸 (@georganneb) August 1, 2019
I smell desperation on both.
— Mauricio (@AtheeHeureux27) August 1, 2019
Pelosi on the second photo : "Help me, please"
— Paul K (@pvkom36) August 1, 2019
So, did they sneak across the border? Or, did they enter that country legally?!?!#KAG2020
— Tony Cappi (@tony_da_cappi01) August 1, 2019
Funny how they were too afraid to publicize this while still in country. Having to wait til after their secret fly-in, fly-out visit only proves the point of the region is completely unstable.
— 🎙 мα¢к αƒтєя мι∂ηιgнт 🌐 (@MackAfterMdnite) August 1, 2019
But, Pelosi was a racist just a few weeks ago according to the squad 🤔😂🤣
— Vigilante (@streetjustice90) August 1, 2019
Looks like Ilhan and AOC really are running the show these days.
— Jay D Lenner Jr (@jdlenner) August 1, 2019
Now only if they would stay there and try to fix that nation with their hip new-age economics.
— Messiah of Kek (@messiah_of_kek) August 1, 2019
So contrived and cheesy.
— allen (@thebrooktown) August 1, 2019
Agree completely
— TheRealRunninboy (@TRunninboy) August 1, 2019
caption this pic.twitter.com/0kBpcxvu05
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 1, 2019
Senior citizen and her caretaker on vacation. Very heartwarming IMO.
— Harold (@Nikk1066) August 1, 2019
H.
E.
L.
P.
— Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) August 1, 2019
Blink twice if you need help…
— Presley (@presleyjaxx) August 1, 2019
— Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) August 1, 2019
Visual representation of the Democratic Party being pulled to radical left.
— Andrew Hinton (@iAMHinton) August 1, 2019
I mean, there's the obvious "*Record scratch* *freeze frame* Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I got into this situation…"
— Zell (@ZellTietj) August 1, 2019
Another western hostage abducted in Africa.
— The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) August 1, 2019
Thank god the Xanax just kicked in.
— Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) August 1, 2019
Stockholm syndrome: a congressional case study.
— RCD (@RobsRcd) August 1, 2019
Who's The Boss?
— John Shade Vick (@johnshadevick) August 1, 2019
If I’m not back in 5 minutes, send help.
— Every Justice Dem is a Public School Failure 🇺🇸 (@BruinOregon81) August 1, 2019
— Hey Salty Lady (@heysaltylady) August 1, 2019
Is this a trap? It feels like a trap.
— Sonny Smith (@sonnywayne87) August 1, 2019
….am I smiling?
— eric walter (@daleranger) August 1, 2019
“I want you to meet someone that did something”
— Gangdalf (@Gangdalf1) August 1, 2019
— OppressedMillionaire (@ColinKrapernick) August 1, 2019
Lol photo ops
— Laura (@laura_lcl30) August 1, 2019
Related:
We SEE what she did there! Did Nancy Pelosi subtweet AOC after she called her a racist because it sure as heck SEEMS like it https://t.co/x505dTJmVD
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2019