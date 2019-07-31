As Twitchy reported, DNC Chair Tom Perez was the opening act for the first night of Democratic debates on CNN, and he warned the audience that climate change “threatens our universe.”

He somehow managed to keep the warm-up gig, and on the second night, he sang a little song about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

DNC Chair Tom Perez just said these words to warm up the Democratic debate crowd: "Old McConnell had a farm, E-I-E-I-O, and on that farm he kept all those bills that passed the House, E-I-E-I-O." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 31, 2019

This is the genius who decided that No. 1 rated Fox News wasn’t worthy of hosting these debates.

