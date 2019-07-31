As Twitchy reported, DNC Chair Tom Perez was the opening act for the first night of Democratic debates on CNN, and he warned the audience that climate change “threatens our universe.”

He somehow managed to keep the warm-up gig, and on the second night, he sang a little song about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

This is the genius who decided that No. 1 rated Fox News wasn’t worthy of hosting these debates.

