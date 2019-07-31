Part of us wishes that President Trump would lay off the nicknames, but then some of them are just so good, like “Sleepy” Joe Biden. Biden, still the frontrunner in the Democratic primary, was sleepy at the first debate on MSNBC and got bitch-slapped by Kamala Harris, who very literally had the T-shirts to commemorate the moment for sale at her campaign store as it played out on TV.

Biden has to know by now that things are serious; despite what early polls suggested, he isn’t going to get to just declare his candidacy and be handed the nomination like Hillary Clinton was (after she waited her turn). He’s actually going to have to fight for it, and considering this is the guy who wanted to take Trump behind the gym and teach him some manners, he needs to put his mouth where his campaign money is.

Rest assured: Multiple sources confirm the old man is ready to throw down.

What Biden learned at the first debate: there are no rules of engagement at these things, and he's ready to throw down tonight, according to 5 senior campaign officials. "We’re not joking when we say he’s not going to let his record be mischaracterized."https://t.co/XF49iDw9Un — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) July 31, 2019

Is he going to take those boxing gloves Chris Matthews gave him and take Harris behind the gym?

Biden "throwing down" yeah ok …bringing some Ukrainian bodyguards I guess. pic.twitter.com/XoEPUoEIfB — marie (@charmantmaries) July 31, 2019

Odds he uses the word "Malarkey" just increased dramatically. https://t.co/LC1DcMBTeL — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) July 31, 2019

The malarkey is gonna fly… — Kyle (@N7_Paratrooper) July 31, 2019

*adds “malarkey” it to the bingo card* — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) July 31, 2019

C'mon man! will be heard. — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) July 31, 2019

Come on man! — Matt Stertz (@phattmatt) July 31, 2019

100% chance he repeats "literally" for emphasis — Not John Conness, but he gave a good speech once (@puckthecat1) July 31, 2019

He’s gonna “give them the business” and then wink — Nigel_Whitehall (@Nigel_Whitehall) July 31, 2019

I predict he won’t attack Kamala. — 🇺🇸Here For The Laughs🇺🇸 (@doc_next) July 31, 2019

Those other candidates better come ready to do some push-ups if they're planning on mischaracterizing Biden's record. — Pasquinade Post (@Pasquinadepost) July 31, 2019

Right!? ROFL — No White Men 2020™ (@AfricanPrincess) July 31, 2019

This isn’t setting up for a disappointment at all… — Jerry Sonderson (@JSonderson) July 31, 2019

I hope they prepped him for this debate because we*are*tired*of*the*crying* — Sann Diamond (@smndiad) July 31, 2019

He's getting his nostrils extra clean for some serious sniffing — 🇺🇸Saint Scanderbeg🇺🇲 (@SaintScanderbeg) July 31, 2019

The guy is a Putz .. Kamala is the chosen one. Clinton 2.0 — Scotty Cameron (@JamesCo58794367) July 31, 2019

Our prediction? The man is just not up to it and his campaign staff knows it. He’s gonna get pounded.

