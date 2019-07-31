First: We don’t know if we’re going to make it through a second night of this. And second, we were promised that Joe Biden was ready to “throw down,” so did he really implore Kamala Harris to go easy on him when they shook hands? And he called her, “kid”?

It’s just Joe being Joe …

