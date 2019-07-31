First: We don’t know if we’re going to make it through a second night of this. And second, we were promised that Joe Biden was ready to “throw down,” so did he really implore Kamala Harris to go easy on him when they shook hands? And he called her, “kid”?

1. As Kamala Harris walks up to Joe Biden on the debate stage, he says "Go easy on me, kid." — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 1, 2019

Joe Biden to Kamala Harris when she walked out in a hot mic-esque moment: “Go easy on me kid." pic.twitter.com/BkXlAseWwg — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) August 1, 2019

did i just hear biden call kamala "kid"? — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 1, 2019

::sigh:: look, like many things with biden, i'm sure it was well-intentioned. but, come on man. maybe let's not call a 54-year-old senator and presidential candidate "kid" on national television. call ME kid. because of my existential angst of my years slipping away. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 1, 2019

Well, he was in the Senate in MCMLXXIII. — Jolly (@jolly1766) August 1, 2019

Everyone's a kid when you're eight hundred years old — Hal Jordan (@warghle) August 1, 2019

🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Monica Castillo (@mcastimovies) August 1, 2019

Gosh, who would guess an entitled white guy would say something like this? — AW Stiles (@plaidtattoo) August 1, 2019

In Biden’s defense, he actually is old enough to be the father of a 54-year old. #yikes — Dave Shockey (@ShockInSac) August 1, 2019

Next he’ll ask her if she got there in one of those newfangled flying machines. — AnneC (@annegrace_C) August 1, 2019

She didn't seem too into that. — Dave Mintz (@CantorDaveMintz) August 1, 2019

Simultaneously patronizing her, and acknowledging she's about to tear him a new ass. — Gareth Botha (@garethbotha) August 1, 2019

And they didn't want to make an issue about age. — Samir (@PackersFavreFan) August 1, 2019

That's pathetic — MauryO (@MauryO) August 1, 2019

…and she responded, “are you good”. Or to paraphrase “Ima bout to beat you down old man” — W.I.T. (@WIS71978093) August 1, 2019

After saying kid, he then ran his fingers through her hair, smelled it, then gave her a shoulder rub — Kevin Macklin (@kevinmacklin) August 1, 2019

That's kinda demeaning — Oskar Bockhorst (@BockhorstOskar) August 1, 2019

Incredibly disrespectful to her. She’s no kid, but an intelligent and accomplished woman. — Whitney 🌈 (@BeingWhitneyBW) August 1, 2019

I heard that too. He's not ready tonight — Citygirl2 (@747mcb) August 1, 2019

Then he hits her with a right cross. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 1, 2019

Oh Lord. He knows that she's in her 50s, no? — sarah hass (@seh221) August 1, 2019

Ugh joe — Eric O’Donnell (@egomro4) August 1, 2019

But did he get a sniff my guy — S Class THICC Boi (@commanderjazzy) August 1, 2019

Nothing says I can relate to anyone under 50 like calling a 54 year old a kid! — Rosie The Roomba (@RosieTheRoomba1) August 1, 2019

And then he tried to grope her. — ElTopNacho (@ElTopNacho) August 1, 2019

It’s just Joe being Joe …

Related: